Many House of Reps members defect to NDC ahead of 2027 elections shortly after Peter Obi joins– see full list

Several House of Representatives members have defected from the ADC to the NDC shortly after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso formally joined the party in a major political realignment.

Several House of Reps members defected from ADC to NDC

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Obi and Kwankwaso recently joined the NDC

16 lawmakers moved to NDC; 1 moved to APC

Reasons include internal party crisis and instability

Defections may reshape political balance in the House

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Several members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have defected to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC)following a major political realignment that also saw prominent figures Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso formally join the party .

Obi and Kwankwaso were earlier received into the NDC fold during a high-profile meeting in Abuja, where they were issued membership cards by party leaders, signalling what analysts describe as a strengthening of the opposition bloc ahead of future elections.

Shortly after their entry, the House of Representatives witnessed a wave of defections during plenary, where the Speaker announced that several lawmakers had officially left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the NDC.

All the lawmakers listed below defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC:

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Yusuf Datti

Uchenna Okonkwo

Adamu Wakili

Thaddeus Attah

George Ozodinobi

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Lilian Orogbu

Oluwaseyi Sowunmi

Peter Aniekwe

Mukhtar Zakari

George Oluwande

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Munachim Umezuruike

Emeka Idu

Jesse Onuakalusi

Ifeanyi Uzokwe

Afam Ogene

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Abdulhakeem Ado

In addition, Leke Abejide (from ADC → APC) also announced his defection during the same plenary session, reflecting a wider political reshuffle beyond the NDC movement.

Lawmakers who defected to the NDC cited internal party crises, leadership disputes, and prolonged instability within the ADC as their primary reasons for leaving. They argued that the situation had weakened party cohesion and limited their ability to function effectively as representatives.

Peter and Kwakwanso pick their NDC membership cards

The timing of the defections, coming shortly after Obi and Kwankwaso’s entry into the NDC, highlights a rapid consolidation of political forces within Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

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The development could significantly alter power dynamics in the House of Representatives, particularly in terms of voting blocs and future legislative alignments.