Governor Soludo’s administration moves to end the era of multi-million naira burials by banning expensive condolence gifts like cows and bags of rice.

Governor Soludo’s administration moves to end the era of multi-million naira burials by banning expensive condolence gifts like cows and bags of rice.

No more rice, cows as condolence gifts as Governor Soludo bans them

Anambra State has introduced strict new burial laws banning cows, rice and other costly condolence gifts, while restricting funerals to Saturdays only as Governor Soludo moves to curb lavish burial ceremonies.

Anambra State has banned expensive condolence gifts like cows, goats and bags of rice during funerals and condolence visits.

New burial rules now restrict funerals to Saturdays only, while wake-keep ceremonies and midweek burials have been outlawed.

Violators of the new funeral law risk a ₦100,000 fine, six months imprisonment, or both.

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The Anambra State Government has rolled out sweeping new burial regulations aimed at ending extravagant funeral ceremonies and reducing the financial pressure often placed on grieving families.

Under the new law passed by the Anambra State House of Assembly, burials in the state will now hold strictly on Saturdays, while condolence gifts such as cows, goats, bags of rice and other expensive items have been banned.

The legislation, which was obtained by our correspondent on Monday, is part of efforts by Governor Charles Soludo’s administration to regulate funeral activities, promote modest ceremonies and reduce disruptions to economic activities during the work week.

Chukwuma C. Soludo, Governor of Anambra State

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According to the law, “No person shall give to the deceased person’s family, as a condolence gift, any item exceeding money, one jar of palm wine, one carton of beer and one crate of soft drinks.”

The law further states that, “All burial and funeral ceremonies are now restricted to Saturdays only. Midweek (Monday to Friday) burials are prohibited. All burial ceremonies must be completed within one day.”

Authorities say the new measures are designed to discourage lavish spending on funerals, a practice that has become common in many communities across the state and often leaves families under financial strain.

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The legislation also prescribes penalties for violators. Offenders risk a ₦100,000 fine, six months imprisonment, or both.

Beyond the ban on expensive condolence gifts, the law introduces several strict rules around funeral activities.

It states, “All burial ceremonies must be completed within one day, while wake-keep ceremonies have been abolished entirely.

Under the new law, undertakers are limited to just six persons per funeral, and the popular practice of "dancing with the casket" is now strictly prohibited

“Vigil masses, services of songs and related religious activities must end by 9pm, and no food, drinks, live bands or cultural entertainment may be provided during such events.”

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The law also places restrictions on public displays linked to funerals.

“The law also prohibits the erection of billboards, banners and posters of deceased persons anywhere in the state.

“Only directional signs leading to burial venues are permitted, and they cannot be displayed earlier than seven days before the burial date.”

Other practices now prohibited include dancing with caskets, public display of caskets for advertisement, and unauthorised firing of guns during burials.

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The government also moved to limit the number of undertakers involved in funeral activities to six persons.

In another major provision, corpses are not expected to remain in mortuaries for more than two months after death.

“Any corpse kept longer risks being classified as a ‘rejected corpse’ and may be buried in government-designated burial grounds to be established in every community,” the law stated.

The legislation also bans the sharing of souvenirs at funerals and restricts the use of matching outfits, popularly known as “aso ebi”, to close family members, church groups, “umunna”, “umuada” and “iyom di” where applicable.

Second burial rites have equally been prohibited except in cases involving family inheritance or legacy matters.

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To ensure compliance, monitoring committees will be created in communities across the state to oversee death registrations, approve burial activities and enforce the law.

By banning midweek burials, the state aims to boost economic productivity and prevent funeral activities from disrupting the standard working week

The law further warns against blocking roads and streets during funeral ceremonies, while youth activities considered disruptive, including destruction of property and crops during burials, have also been outlawed.