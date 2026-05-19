Would you buy 7 pieces of akara for ₦22k? Nigerians react to the great akara heist
SUMMARY
A Lagos vendor triggered nationwide disbelief and intense online debate by selling a small batch of seven Akara pieces for a staggering ₦22,000.
Netizens strongly condemned the upscale rebranding of traditionally affordable street food, viewing it as a pretentious disconnect from Nigeria's economic realities.
Beyond the initial humour and sarcasm, the backlash underscores a deeper societal frustration over aggressive food inflation eroding the affordability of everyday staple foods.
₦22k for 7 pieces of akara? Nigerians react to the 'gentrification' of street food
Just when you think Nigeria’s culinary scene has peaked with $100 gold-leafed fufu or gourmet roasted corn, Lagos comes along, clears its throat, and says, "Hold my Zobo."
The internet recently erupted into a collective state of high blood pressure after a viral revelation that a vendor is selling seven pieces of Akara for ₦22,000.
Kan please leave street akara and patronize THE AKARA LEKKI, it just— Martins | Film Director (@Dir_Martinsz) May 17, 2026
7 pieces for 22k 🔥
Very affordable my bro and healthy https://t.co/7DZG5P0DCJ pic.twitter.com/pivnmalNLS
Yes, you read that correctly. Seven. Pieces. For twenty-two thousand Nigerian Naira. That is roughly ₦3,142 per bean cake.
For context, that single piece of Akara costs more than a full loaf of premium bread, a chilled bottle of soft drink, and the emotional trauma of commuting through Lagos combined.
As expected, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) did what they do best: processed the trauma through premium sarcasm, economic analysis, and outright rage.
The economic breakdown (what else can 22k buy?)
The ‘math’ simply isn't ‘mathing’ for most Nigerians.
When you look at the purchasing power of ₦22,000 in today's economy, spending it on seven balls of fried beans feels less like a luxury meal and more like a financial mistake.
Social media financial analyst @Sugarboyadeola1 broke down the opportunity cost with absolute precision, listing the entire range of things you could acquire instead of this "gilded" Akara:
20 bags of Golden Penny Spaghetti (A literal month of carbs).
15 spoons of Chicken Republic Jollof or Fried Rice
10 tubers of yams.
7 Shawarmas.
5 pieces of Chicken Republic chicken.
3 'Os' from the lounge.
2 plain white tees.
1 plot of land in Zamfara.
When a street snack starts competing with real estate and a month's worth of groceries, you know the matrix is glitching.
As @nsemeke33 rightly pointed out: "With 22k I can start an Akara business, btw." And honestly? They’d probably make a profit by day two.
Akara’s Gentrification and Lagos’ front-row seat in the hall of retardation
Perhaps the most repeated sentiment was the idea that Akara has officially entered its “luxury era".
Akara has always been the equaliser. It is the food of the masses, traditionally wrapped in old newspaper or nylon, bought from a woman sitting behind a massive black frying pan on a smoky street corner.
It’s meant to be cheap, oily, and incredibly satisfying, especially on a cool night.
Tech veteran @asemota summarised the tragedy perfectly: "They have finally gentrified Akara."
We've seen it happen to Boli (roasted plantain); we've seen it happen to Agege bread, but luxurifying Akara feels like a personal attack on Nigerian heritage.
We are one step away from: “Artisanal Akara infused with organic bean foam and served on reclaimed banana leaves".
This push toward upscale prices mirrors past trends where local delicacies were dramatically marked up, much like how NOK by Alara's luxury Amala raised eyebrows for turning a basic street food staple into an expensive, high-end culinary experiment.
@valeriannamani didn't hold back on why this cultural shift feels so dystopian:
"We are retarded, and Lagos is leading this retardation. Our very own street food, which is supposed to be cheap, we are trying to luxurify it to feel good about ourselves. Our poverty insecurity is so much that we don't realise it…"
Ouch. But where is the lie? When did we become a people who need our local bean cakes to have a "gourmet" backstory just to feel validated?
Politics, capitalism, and "healthy" lies
Naturally, you can't talk about prices in Nigeria without mentioning the government. For some, this is beyond just food and a symptom of larger systemic madness.
@DantonChidera pointed the finger squarely at the intersection of bad governance and predatory capitalism:
"22k for 7 pieces of akara, whose major ingredients are produced in mass in Nigeria. While APC strangles the economy, wannabe McDonalds out there want to kill the already vulnerable Nigerian at all costs. Healthy akara. Lol."
There’s also the "Healthy Akara" defense. We can already picture the marketing brochure: "Organic, air-fried, hand-massaged honey beans, drizzled with cold-pressed oil sourced from the hills of absolute delusion."
But as @monkeydyeri lamented in disbelief, no amount of marketing can justify the cosmic imbalance of "Akara being more expensive than shawarma". It violates the natural laws of Nigerian physics.
Is it the Lagos water?
If you're wondering where this ₦22,000 Akara is being sold, you don't need a map. You already know. It has the distinct, unmistakable scent of Lagos Island. Specifically, Lekki.
@MilanKore offered a very practical infrastructural solution to this madness:
"They should move the Neuro-Psychiatric hospital down to Lekki. A lot of mad people are roaming there. Maybe it's the water."
Maybe it is the water. Or maybe it’s just the Lagos hustle spirit taken to its most absurd, terrifying extreme.
Would you buy 7 pieces of Akara for 22k?
If your answer is yes, please check your bank statement, and then check your mental health.
For the rest of us, we will stick to Mama Nkechi or Iya Basira down the street. Her Akara might not come in a branded paper bag with an inspirational quote printed on it, but at least it leaves you with enough money to actually buy the land in Zamfara.
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