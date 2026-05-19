Sandra Edoho accuses Frank Edoho of physical abuse, says he threatened to kill her

Sandra Edoho has accused Frank Edoho afresh in a detailed new statement shared on Instagram.

She accused him of physical abuse, infidelity, and financial misconduct during their marriage.

She claimed and has released documented evidence, including photos, videos, and financial records, supporting her allegations.

Frank Edoho has not publicly responded to the latest claims.

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Sandra Edoho has issued a second, more detailed statement against her estranged husband Frank Edoho, this time alleging physical abuse and presenting what she described as documented evidence of his involvement with multiple women throughout their marriage.

Posted to her Instagram account in the early hours of Tuesday under the title "Surviving Frank Edoho," the six-part statement came days after Sandra first broke her silence on the cheating allegations that had been directed at her. In this latest post, she pushed further, addressing the physical dimension of what she described as a deeply abusive marriage.

Screenshot from Sandra Edoho’s Instagram statement addressing allegations

"I was constantly humiliated, physically abused and traumatised," she wrote, adding that picture and video evidence were attached to her post. Among the most serious allegations, Sandra claimed Edoho once held a dumbbell over her and threatened to destroy her face, and on another occasion, threatened to kill her.

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She said it was at that point she made the decision to leave the marriage for good. She also claimed Edoho's own sister, Eno Edoho, acknowledged she could never marry a man like her brother and expressed shock that Sandra had protected him for as long as she did.

Screenshot from Sandra Edoho’s Instagram statement addressing allegations

Screenshot from Sandra Edoho’s Instagram statement addressing allegations

On the question of his alleged infidelity, Sandra said she had quietly held his account passwords for over three months, giving her access to bank statements she claimed showed a pattern of spending at hotels, lounges and bars with various women.

She alleged she discovered he was romantically involved with a woman he jogged with at 6 am in their estate, and that on each occasion she raised the matter, he would storm out of the house. She also alleged a woman she identified as Amaka Okeke had moved personal belongings into their home.

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Screenshot from Sandra Edoho’s Instagram statement addressing allegations

Screenshot from Sandra Edoho’s Instagram statement addressing allegations

Sandra further alleged that Edoho sold a property she had acquired with her own funds without her consent, spending the proceeds within days. She claimed she was solely responsible for financing the marriage, including a Range Rover loan, and that he contributed nothing to the upkeep of their children, a situation she said continues to date.

She also alleged that Edoho had been catfished by a woman online and subsequently blackmailed, and that she was the one who stood up to the blackmailers on his behalf.

Sandra closed her statement with a broader reflection on the social pressure that keeps women in harmful marriages, saying she had chosen herself and was returning her focus to her design career. "Nobody even knew me as Frank Edoho's wife," she wrote. "Well now you know me as his EX."

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Screenshot from Sandra Edoho’s Instagram statement addressing allegations