The Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam Ajibola have welcomed twin sons.

The Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam Ajibola have welcomed twin sons.

Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam welcome twin princes, his second set of twins in two years

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has announced the birth of twin sons with his wife, Olori Mariam Ajibola, marking the latest addition to a royal household that has grown considerably in recent years.

The Ooni of Ife has announced the birth of twin sons with his wife, Olori Mariam Ajibola.

The royal family confirmed that both mother and children are in good health.

The birth marks the second set of twins welcomed by the monarch within roughly two years.

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The monarch shared the news on Friday via social media, expressing gratitude for the safe delivery and the good health of both mother and children.

"To God be all the glory and adoration for His wondrous works and abundant blessings once again," he wrote. "Warmest congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and to Olori Mariam Ajibola on the joyous arrival of twin princes to the royal throne of Oduduwa today. We give thanks to Almighty God as both mother and children are in good health."

No names were announced for the twin princes at the time of posting.

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What makes the announcement particularly notable is its timing. In 2024, the Ooni and his third wife, Olori Tobi Phillips, welcomed a set of twins, Prince Obalabi and Princess Ademilokan. Months after that, he celebrated the arrival of another son with his fourth wife, Olori Folashade.

Friday's announcement means the revered monarch has now welcomed two sets of twins within the space of approximately two years, a development that has added fresh excitement to the already closely watched royal household.

Olori Mariam Ajibola, who welcomed twin sons with the monarch.

The Ooni's domestic life has been a subject of significant public interest since his high-profile split from his first publicly recognised wife, Olori Naomi.

Following that separation, he went on to marry six wives across a three-month period in late 2022: Mariam Anako in September, followed by Elizabeth Akinmudai, Tobiloba Phillips, Ashley Adegoke, Ronke Ademiluyi, and Temitope Adesegun between October 9 and October 24 of the same year.

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The pace of the marriages drew widespread attention, with the Ooni later explaining that the decision was rooted in the traditional heritage of Ile Ife, a practice he said he attempted to navigate differently before ultimately deferring to custom.

The royal household of the Ooni of Ife has continued to grow in recent years.

Olori Mariam Ajibola, with whom the latest twins were born, is among the most publicly visible of the monarch's wives and has maintained an active presence on social media since joining the royal household.