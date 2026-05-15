Advertisement

Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam welcome twin princes, his second set of twins in two years

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:21 - 15 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam Ajibola have welcomed twin sons.
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has announced the birth of twin sons with his wife, Olori Mariam Ajibola, marking the latest addition to a royal household that has grown considerably in recent years.
Advertisement

  • The Ooni of Ife has announced the birth of twin sons with his wife, Olori Mariam Ajibola.

  • The royal family confirmed that both mother and children are in good health.

  • The birth marks the second set of twins welcomed by the monarch within roughly two years.

Advertisement

The monarch shared the news on Friday via social media, expressing gratitude for the safe delivery and the good health of both mother and children. 

"To God be all the glory and adoration for His wondrous works and abundant blessings once again," he wrote. "Warmest congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and to Olori Mariam Ajibola on the joyous arrival of twin princes to the royal throne of Oduduwa today. We give thanks to Almighty God as both mother and children are in good health."

No names were announced for the twin princes at the time of posting.

Advertisement

What makes the announcement particularly notable is its timing. In 2024, the Ooni and his third wife, Olori Tobi Phillips, welcomed a set of twins, Prince Obalabi and Princess Ademilokan. Months after that, he celebrated the arrival of another son with his fourth wife, Olori Folashade.

Friday's announcement means the revered monarch has now welcomed two sets of twins within the space of approximately two years, a development that has added fresh excitement to the already closely watched royal household.

Olori Mariam Ajibola, who welcomed twin sons with the monarch.

The Ooni's domestic life has been a subject of significant public interest since his high-profile split from his first publicly recognised wife, Olori Naomi. 

Following that separation, he went on to marry six wives across a three-month period in late 2022: Mariam Anako in September, followed by Elizabeth Akinmudai, Tobiloba Phillips, Ashley Adegoke, Ronke Ademiluyi, and Temitope Adesegun between October 9 and October 24 of the same year. 

Advertisement

The pace of the marriages drew widespread attention, with the Ooni later explaining that the decision was rooted in the traditional heritage of Ile Ife, a practice he said he attempted to navigate differently before ultimately deferring to custom.

The royal household of the Ooni of Ife has continued to grow in recent years.

Olori Mariam Ajibola, with whom the latest twins were born, is among the most publicly visible of the monarch's wives and has maintained an active presence on social media since joining the royal household.

The birth of the twin princes brings further joy to the House of Oduduwa and cements what has become one of the more eventful chapters in the Ooni's reign.

READ NEXT: ‘Growing up in Nigeria, we didn’t always have electricity’ — Ayra Starr’s comments on upbringing split opinion

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
TheCAPMusic announces signing of emerging star Elinala
Entertainment
15.05.2026
TheCAPMusic announces signing of emerging star Elinala
7 exciting legal dramas to binge-watch while you wait for Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer
Entertainment
15.05.2026
7 exciting legal dramas to binge-watch while you wait for Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer
Kizz Daniel announces that he will be releasing two albums in 2026
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Kizz Daniel announces that he will be releasing two albums in 2026
PCOS is being renamed to PMOS — Here’s what the change means for women
Lifestyle
15.05.2026
PCOS is being renamed to PMOS — Here’s what the change means for women
Dangote Refinery drags government to court over fuel import licences issued to marketers and NNPC
News
15.05.2026
Dangote Refinery drags government to court over fuel import licences issued to marketers and NNPC
Nigeria National Boxing team gears up for 2026 Commonwealth Games
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Nigeria National Boxing team gears up for 2026 Commonwealth Games