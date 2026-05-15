Close-up of a person using a smartphone to trade Nigerian stocks via a mobile app, with a tablet displaying market candlestick charts.

Close-up of a person using a smartphone to trade Nigerian stocks via a mobile app, with a tablet displaying market candlestick charts.

I asked ChatGPT to recommend high-performing Nigerian stocks under ₦1,000 — Here’s what I got

Turns out ₦1,000 can do more than just buy a cold drink.

There are two types of Nigerians in 2026.

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The ones who are constantly aggressively telling you to “invest your money!” rather than dump it in a savings account on Twitter, and the ones looking at their account balance, wondering if “money” is in the room with us.

ALSO READ: 5 smart ways Nigerians without a steady salary can still save money

As someone firmly in the second category, I decided to conduct a small financial experiment. I asked ChatGPT a simple question: “Recommend high-performing Nigerian stocks I can buy with ₦1k.”

Because surely there must be a way to enter my investor era without first selling a kidney.

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Plus, I was heavily influenced by a post on X by Fu’ad, who got a 200% ROI on three stocks ChatGPT picked for him in June last year.

I asked ChatGPT to pick three stocks in June last year. It recommended three companies I knew next to nothing about at the time.



Today, they're up over 200% cumulatively.



(Worth mentioning that this is not financial advice, and I had a core thesis that guided the picks) — Fu'ad ❤️‍🔥 🧠🥊 (@FuadXIV) May 8, 2026

DISCLAIMER: This article is not financial advice. Pulse Nigeria is not endorsing or recommending any investment platform or company stock. Please conduct your due diligence before purchasing any stock listed in this article.

First: Can ₦1,000 actually buy stocks?

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Thinking about financial investments

Shockingly, yes.

Thanks to Nigerian fintech apps and fractional investing platforms, you can now start investing with very small amounts instead of waiting until you have “serious money".

These apps allow Nigerians to buy Nigerian stocks directly or through digital brokerage systems:

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The stocks ChatGPT recommended

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A smiling young woman sitting cross-legged on a couch in a bright living room, holding a smartphone and looking at the screen with a laptop open in front of her.

The AI focused mostly on companies with strong earnings, stable performance, consistent investor interest, and long-term growth potential.

Here’s the list:

1. GTCO (Guaranty Trust Holding Company)

Current share price: Around ₦152.00 – ₦155.00 per share as of May 2026.

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GTCO is basically the overachiever of Nigerian banking stocks.

The company provides stability and safety for baby investors, and it continues to post strong profits, huge transaction volumes, and one of the healthiest balance sheets in the financial sector.

It’s also frequently mentioned among top NGX picks for 2026.

2. Zenith Bank

Current share price: Around ₦131 per share as of May 2026.

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Zenith Bank remains one of the strongest profit-generating institutions in Nigeria, with investors particularly obsessed with its dividend payouts.

The stock also moved from roughly ₦62 in late 2025 to above ₦130 in 2026, more than doubling in value within months.

3. Access Holdings

Estimated share price: Around ₦25 per share in recent NGX trading activity.

Access Holdings has aggressively expanded across Africa, buying banks, entering new markets, and positioning itself as a continental financial giant.

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At under ₦30 per share, it’s one of the more beginner-friendly banking stocks for small investors.

READ NEXT: 7 New money traps young Nigerians are falling into online

4. UBA (United Bank for Africa)

Current share price: ₦43.80 per share

UBA’s biggest flex is that it is almost everywhere.

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The bank operates across more than 20 African countries, which means investors aren’t just betting on Nigeria but on Africa’s broader financial growth story.

This matters because diversification protects earnings. If one economy is struggling, operations in other countries can help balance performance.

5. MTN Nigeria

Current share price: Previously traded above ₦835 per share, with strong long-term momentum.

The company dominates Nigeria’s telecom market and continues benefiting from rising smartphone usage, increasing internet penetration, and Nigeria’s addiction to streaming, TikTok, and online chaos.

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The stock reportedly gained over 150% during previous growth runs, making it one of the strongest telecom plays on the exchange.

6. BUA Cement

Current share price: Around ₦435 per share as of May 2026.

BUA Cement has become one of the hottest industrial stocks on the NGX.

The company’s market cap reportedly surged by more than 379% in one year, while revenue climbed over 23% and net income jumped more than 229%.

Nigeria’s endless demand for roads, estates, shopping plazas, and “luxury apartments launching soon” continues driving investor confidence in the sector.

7. Lafarge Africa

Current share price: Around ₦339 per share as of May 2026.

Just like BUA Cement, Lafarge Africa operates in Nigeria’s cement and construction industry, which means its growth is directly tied to one thing Nigerians never stop doing: building. And the numbers are impressive.

Lafarge’s stock climbed from around ₦60–₦70 in late 2025 to over ₦100 in 2026, representing massive investor confidence in less than a year. (stockanalysis.com)

READ ALSO: Lafarge Africa takes the fight against malaria to the heart of its communities

8. Wema Bank

Current share price: Around ₦32 per share in recent NGX trading.

Compared with banking giants like GTCO and Zenith, Wema remains relatively small. But that’s exactly why younger investors find it exciting — smaller stocks can sometimes grow much faster.

Its digital banking platform, ALAT, helped reposition the bank as one of Nigeria’s more tech-forward financial brands, attracting younger customers and retail investors.

Stocks can go up, down, or sideways or suddenly humble everybody involved. Just because a company performed strongly recently does not guarantee future profits.

In all, will ₦1,000 turn you into the Wolf of Marina overnight? Absolutely not.

But the beautiful aspect of this is that investing is no longer reserved for the rich.

With the right apps and enough consistency, even broke Nigerians can technically become shareholders.