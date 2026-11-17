Fountain of Life Church rejects Jimmy Odukoya's removal as senior pastor, says he remains in office

The Fountain of Life Church has rejected reports claiming Pastor Jimmy Odukoya was removed as senior pastor, calling the announcement by a group of trustees unconstitutional and legally invalid.

Fountain of Life Church says Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains its senior pastor despite an announcement that he had been removed.

The church describes the removal announcement as invalid, saying it came from individuals who do not represent its legitimate Board of Trustees.

The dispute centres on a succession video allegedly left by the late founder, Taiwo Odukoya, and questions surrounding Jimmy's appointment.

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The Fountain of Life Church has pushed back against reports that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has been removed as senior pastor, calling the decision "purported" and not constitutionally valid.

In a press statement dated 17 November 2026, shared on the church's official Instagram page, the church said the announcement reflects the position of a group of individuals who describe themselves as "Concerned Members of the Board," and not the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

The statement says Jimmy "remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees." It adds that the board approved his appointment unanimously in September 2023, and that no valid decision removing him from either office has been established.

Jimmy Odukoya

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It also says no group of individuals can replace the express provisions of the constitution with their preferences, and it asks members, the media and the public to tell the two positions apart.

The statement makes a counterclaim of its own. It says the trustees concerned were formally asked to resign on 14 March 2026 for "repeated and flagrant violations" of the church's constitution and founding principles, that they acknowledged the notice, and that one of them subsequently resigned.

It says the remaining trustees ignored the concerns and kept acting in the church's name without following its constitution.

Jimmy Odukoya and his new wife, Mo Jasyme.

The statement does not respond directly to the group's central allegations: that a December 2021 video recording by the late founder, Taiwo Odukoya, set out a different succession plan, and that Jimmy failed to present it to the board.

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That claim was made earlier on Tuesday in a statement from a group describing itself as the church's board of trustees. It said Jimmy was no longer recognised as senior pastor "effective immediately."

It claimed the board had appointed him in good faith after Taiwo's death on 7 August 2023, only to discover the recording later, and said it was concerned about his remarriage. Jimmy introduced his new wife, Mo Jasmine, to the congregation on 1 November.

Jimmy took over after the board announced on 17 September 2023 that Taiwo had shared his succession plans before his death. Trustee Rotimi Okpaise announced the decision at the time, saying the board had unanimously chosen him as senior pastor and board chairman. His sister, Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, was named his associate.