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Calvin Bassey: Pochettino, Barcelona interest — Why Man United want Super Eagles star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:09 - 11 November 2026
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Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has resurfaced on Manchester United's radar.
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Manchester United are reportedly plotting a January transfer move for Fulham star Calvin Bassey as the club look to address a defensive crisis at Old Trafford.

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The renewed interest arrives amidst a turbulent period for the Red Devils, who sit in the Premier League relegation zone following a disastrous start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Manager Michael Carrick is set to be sacked, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to arrive as his replacement.

The incoming Argentine manager will inherit a squad that received midfield reinforcements during the summer transfer window but saw its defensive frailties ignored by the club hierarchy.

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A Premier League standout

Bassey has established himself as one of the premier left-sided centre-backs in English football since joining Fulham from Ajax in July 2023.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international won the Fulham Player of the Season award for the 2024/25 campaign.

His leadership qualities convinced new Fulham head coach Álvaro Arbeloa to hand him the matchday captaincy for the current season.

He has started all 10 of Fulham's Premier League fixtures this term, completing 90 minutes in a recent 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on November 7.

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The Old Trafford shortlist

According to the Daily Mail, Bassey is part of a three-man defensive shortlist drawn up by Manchester United sporting director Jason Wilcox.

The Fulham captain is joined on the list by Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins and Everton stalwart Jarrad Branthwaite.

Bassey represents a cost-effective option for the INEOS-led board, possessing an estimated transfer value of €27 million compared to the €83.7 million release clause in Branthwaite's contract.

Prior to his move to London, Bassey secured the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership and the 2021/22 Scottish Cup during a two-year spell with Rangers.

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The Lisandro Martinez factor

Manchester United's urgency to secure a left-footed centre-back is accelerated by the precarious future of Lisandro Martínez.

The Argentina international is out of contract at the end of the season and engaged in a public dispute with Wilcox over the club's recruitment strategy.

Barcelona are monitoring the situation and could launch a mid-season bid to sign the defender.

A January departure would represent the final opportunity for Manchester United to secure a transfer fee for Martínez, forcing the club to reinvest those funds into a replacement like Bassey.

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