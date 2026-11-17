Reports of Jensen Huang’s possible return to Nvidia have placed the chipmaker’s leadership and AI demand at the center of attention for both stock and crypto markets ahead of today’s earnings

Reports of Jensen Huang’s possible return to Nvidia have placed the chipmaker’s leadership and AI demand at the center of attention for both stock and crypto markets ahead of today’s earnings

Jensen Huang’s potential return to Nvidia takes center stage ahead of interim CEO Colette Kress presenting Q3 earnings, leaving investors and AI crypto markets bracing for impact.

Jensen Huang has spoken with allies about returning to Nvidia, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, just days after he resigned. The report puts Nvidia’s leadership back in focus ahead of today's quarterly results. Colette Kress will present her first set of results as interim CEO, with investors looking for clues about both the company’s direction and demand for its AI chips.

The leadership change came during a sell-off in technology shares. Nvidia’s stock fell and NVDAx, a tokenised security that tracks it, moved sharply over the same period. Nvidia’s stock fell, while NVDAx, a tokenised security tracking the company’s shares, moved sharply over the same period. The volatility also affected the Nvidia-linked segment of the crypto market, keeping tokenised assets and AI-related cryptocurrencies in focus as investors assessed the possible impact of Huang’s return.

What Jensen Huang’s possible return means for Nvidia

The Nvidia board accepted Huang’s resignation on 11 November, according to the company’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Nvidia announced his departure a day later and named Kress interim Nvidia CEO. She has led its finance team since 2013 and will continue as chief financial officer. The board says it is considering candidates from within and outside the company for the permanent role.

The prospect of a Jensen Huang return has drawn support from inside and outside Nvidia. An open letter backed by Elon Musk urged the board to reinstate him, and Nigeria’s Arise News reported that employees had voiced support in an internal discussion. The Financial Times also reported that Nvidia had approached Arm chief executive Rene Haas. The board has yet to announce a permanent appointment.

That leaves the board with a decision to make while an independent investigation is under way. Nvidia commissioned the review after reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. At the time, the board said it had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets had been compromised. If Huang were to return, the terms of his appointment and how the board would oversee the business could matter to investors as much as the appointment itself.

Kress’s first quarterly earnings call as interim CEO follows the written release. Nvidia publishes its results about 20 minutes after the regular Nasdaq session closes, leaving investors to assess the figures before management provides further detail. The timing also matters for Nvidia-linked crypto assets and tokenised instruments such as NVDAx, which may continue reacting outside regular US market hours. On moon.com, crypto wagers connected to Nvidia-related market movements may therefore respond differently to the initial earnings release and the subsequent call.

How Nvidia stock, NVDAx and Bitcoin moved after Huang’s exit

Nvidia stock closed at $173.73 on Wednesday, 11 November, and $162.85 on Friday. That was a loss of about 6.3% over two sessions. The stock fell 4.34% on Thursday, when Nvidia publicly announced Huang’s departure, and lost another 2.01% on Friday. The decline occurred amid a wider sell-off in technology shares.

The performance of NVIDIA xStock, known as NVDAx, was less straightforward. Backed Assets issues the security, which is designed to track the price of Nvidia shares on a blockchain. Its daily price in Investing.com’s series dropped from $170.36 on 10 November to $160.89 on 11 November. It then rebounded to $168.10 on the day of the public announcement before falling to $161.04 on Friday and ending Sunday at $161.16.

The starting point changes the picture. NVDAx was about 5.4% below its 10 November price by Sunday, but it was slightly above its 11 November reading. The price fell about 4.2% from Thursday to Friday. The tokenised Nvidia stock can move while the Nasdaq is closed, and its pricing can also reflect liquidity in the market where it is quoted. That makes the timestamp as important as the price when comparing the two.

Nvidia shares and NVDAx operate across different market structures and trading hours. NVDA follows the Nasdaq session, while the tokenised instrument can reflect Nvidia-related sentiment beyond regular US market hours. This difference becomes particularly relevant around earnings releases, when initial figures, management commentary and updates on Jensen Huang’s position may influence each market at a different pace.

The distinction between the three prices also matters for crypto betting on Moon, where a wager is settled against the price of the specified cryptocurrency. Nvidia’s stock and NVDAx can provide context when technology shares are moving broadly.

Nvidia earnings preview and AI chip demand

Nvidia is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter results at about 10:20 p.m. WAT, with the Nvidia earnings call set for 11 p.m. WAT. The quarter ended on 25 October, before Huang resigned. The figures will show how the business performed under Huang, while Kress’s remarks on the coming quarter should give investors a better sense of whether customer orders and delivery schedules are holding up.

In its previous report, Nvidia forecast revenue of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, excluding data centre compute revenue from China. Those figures give investors a benchmark for evaluating tonight’s report. Strong AI chip demand can lift revenue, but the pace at which Nvidia ships new systems and the margins it earns on them also help explain what that demand means for the business. The forecast for the next quarter will offer a more timely reading than the three months of sales already booked.

Kress was responsible for explaining Nvidia’s numbers while Huang was chief executive. Tonight she may also be asked whether leadership changes will affect partnerships with large cloud customers or investment in new products. The board can take longer to decide who leads Nvidia permanently. In the meantime, customers will be looking for evidence that the people running the business can honour existing commitments and keep new systems on schedule.

How markets could react if Huang returns

A return could reassure customers and shareholders who associate Huang with Nvidia’s relationships in the AI industry. The market response would depend on what the board announced alongside it, including how it planned to oversee management while the investigation continued. If the board chose a different CEO, investors would look for the same practical details about the company’s product plans and customers. Those expectations would feed into the share price and, through it, into NVDAx.

Even a strong set of results may leave the leadership question open. If Nvidia reports healthy sales and gives little detail on succession, the shares could rise on the strength of the business. A separate announcement from the board would provide a firmer basis for assessing whether Huang might return and whether his responsibilities would change.