Oyo school kidnapping: "They said they'd kill all the kids" — Chris Musa gives update on rescue efforts

Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa says kidnappers holding abducted Oyo schoolchildren threatened to kill the children if troops moved closer during rescue efforts.

Christopher Musa said the kidnappers threatened to kill the children if security forces advanced.

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He said the abductors appear to be seeking the release of some of their commanders in military custody.

The military is exercising caution to avoid putting the lives of the hostages at risk.

Gunmen abducted 39 pupils and seven teachers from schools in Oriire LGA, Oyo State, in May 2026.

Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa , has revealed that the kidnappers holding dozens of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo State threatened to kill all the children if security forces attempted to move closer to their hideout.

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Speaking in a preview of an interview with News Central, Musa said the military had considered taking action against the abductors but was forced to exercise caution after they issued the chilling warning.

"They are looking for leverage because we have some of their commanders with us, and they feel taking these kids and holding them to ransom will make us release their commander," he said.

Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa

"And now they're threatening that when we wanted to take action against them, that if we come any closer, they are going to kill all the kids."

According to the defence chief, the threat has made the rescue operation more delicate, with security agencies prioritising the safety of the hostages while continuing efforts to secure their freedom.

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Musa's comments come 56 days after gunmen stormed three schools in Yawota and Esinle communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, 2026, abducting 39 pupils and seven teachers. The incident sparked nationwide outrage and renewed concerns over the security of schools in Nigeria.

Days after the abduction, the kidnappers released a disturbing video showing the execution of one of the abducted teachers, Michael Oyedokun. The brutal killing drew widespread condemnation from Nigerians and intensified calls for the Federal Government to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

As negotiations continued, conflicting accounts emerged over the kidnappers' demands.

Governor Makinde reassures families as Oyo grapples with mass school abduction and rising insecurity

Reports from the Oyo State House of Assembly and several media organisations initially claimed the abductors demanded ₦1 billion, the implementation of Sharia law in parts of Oyo State, the release of some of their detained members, and the provision of vehicles in exchange for freeing the victims.

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However, those claims were later disputed.

In another video released by the kidnappers, the abducted principal, Rachael Alamu, appealed to the public to disregard reports that the group had demanded ₦1 billion or the implementation of Sharia law . According to her, the abductors insisted that their primary demand was the release of their detained members and urged the media to report the situation accurately.

Musa's latest remarks provide further insight into why security forces have not launched a full-scale assault on the kidnappers despite mounting public pressure. According to him, intelligence gathered by the military indicated that any aggressive rescue attempt could put the lives of the children at immediate risk.

The Chief of Defence Staff said the military remains committed to rescuing the remaining pupils and teachers safely while ensuring those responsible for the abduction face justice.

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