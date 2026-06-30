Oyo school kidnap: Adeboye reveals what God told him about abducted pupils, teachers' release

Rev. Adeboye The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed what he said God

Rev. Adeboye The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed what he said God

Pastor Enoch Adeboye says God told him the release of pupils and teachers abducted in the Oyo school kidnap will be "dramatic," while urging Nigerians to keep praying amid ongoing rescue efforts.

God said abducted pupils and teachers will be released "dramatically."

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The cleric said God did not reveal when or how the victims would be freed.

Adeboye urged authorities to target sponsors of kidnapping and terrorism.

Gunmen abducted 39 pupils, seven teachers and a school principal in Oyo State.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye , has revealed what he said God told him concerning the fate of the pupils and teachers abducted during the recent attack on schools in Oyo State.

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Speaking during a church programme, Adeboye said he sought God's face after hearing criticism from some people who questioned the effectiveness of prayers for the kidnapped victims.

According to him, many had asked, "You are fasting, you are praying, where is your God?" following the abduction of dozens of pupils and teachers.

Adeboye said he then went into prayer and received a message from God.

"And then God spoke to me. He told me that the release of the children is going to be dramatic," he said.

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye

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The cleric, however, stressed that God did not reveal when the victims would regain their freedom or the circumstances surrounding their release.

"He did not tell me the time or the details. He then told me to leave that aspect in His hands," Adeboye added.

He also disclosed that God spoke to him about individuals allegedly sponsoring terrorism and kidnapping in Nigeria , but said he had been instructed not to reveal everything he heard.

According to the RCCG leader, there are certain revelations he cannot make public because he was directed to keep them confidential.

Adeboye also addressed the country's worsening security situation, saying kidnapping and terrorism have continued to threaten innocent Nigerians.

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He argued that while arresting gunmen is important, lasting peace can only be achieved by identifying and dismantling those financing and sponsoring criminal groups.

The pastor also defended President Bola Tinubu against claims that his administration had done little to tackle insecurity.

According to him, the President had fulfilled his constitutional responsibility by directing security agencies to confront the security challenges facing the country.

Adeboye recalled that after he publicly suggested giving security chiefs a 90-day ultimatum to end terrorism or resign, he was invited to meet with Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, where security issues were discussed.

His remarks come weeks after gunmen attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting 39 pupils, seven teachers and a school principal . The victims included children as young as two years old.

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During the attack, an assistant head teacher was killed, while another teacher was later murdered in captivity, with a video of the killing circulating online and sparking nationwide outrage.

The abduction prompted protests by teachers, calls for intensified rescue efforts and prayer sessions organised by religious groups across the country, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN).