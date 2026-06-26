Sunday Igboho's Iru Ekun security operatives reportedly came under attack by suspected cross-border bandits during an operation inside Old Oyo National Park, leaving several members injured

Sunday Igboho's Iru Ekun security operatives reportedly came under attack by suspected cross-border bandits during an operation inside Old Oyo National Park, leaving several members injured

Oyo school kidnap: Sunday Igboho’s security team injured during gun battle with suspected bandits in Old Oyo National Park

Members of Sunday Igboho's Iru Ekun security outfit were injured during a gun battle with suspected bandits in Old Oyo National Park amid rising insecurity in Oyo State.

Members of Sunday Igboho's Iru Ekun security outfit were injured after suspected cross-border bandits ambushed them during an operation in Old Oyo National Park.

The operatives had used surveillance drones to locate suspected criminal hideouts before coming under heavy gunfire from armed men in the forest.

The incident comes amid growing insecurity in Oyo State following recent school kidnappings, including the killing of abducted teacher Michael Oyedokun by his captors.

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Several members of Iru Ekun, a private security outfit linked to Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, were reportedly injured after they came under attack from suspected cross-border bandits during an operation inside the Old Oyo National Park.

The operatives were said to be on a mission to track down and flush out armed criminal groups believed to be hiding in the vast forest when the incident happened.

According to information gathered, the team first deployed surveillance drones to identify suspected bandit camps and monitor movements within the forest before moving into the area.

Igboho leads Iru Ekun Squad to Old Oyo National Park, uses drones to locate the captured students and their teachers as Oyo State Government declares curfew in all LGs around the Old Oyo National Park.....



SAY NO TO TERRORISM



📹 ©️ AdabaTV pic.twitter.com/xy67je0Xr7 — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) June 23, 2026

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However, the operation reportedly turned into a gun battle after heavily armed men suspected to be members of cross-border criminal gangs opened fire on the security team.

Several members of the Iru Ekun outfit sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange, although the exact number of those wounded has not been officially confirmed.

Despite the surprise attack, the operatives reportedly returned fire and resisted the attackers. It remains unclear if any of the suspected bandits were killed or injured, as there has been no independent confirmation.

READ ALSO: Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Security concerns grow in Old Oyo National Park

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The vast and difficult terrain of the Old Oyo National Park, where members of Sunday Igboho's private security outfit engaged in a fierce gun battle with suspected cross-border bandits.

The Old Oyo National Park and surrounding forest areas have become a major security concern in recent years, with repeated reports of kidnappings, armed attacks and other criminal activities linked to bandit groups operating within the forests.

Communities around the park have repeatedly called on security agencies to strengthen operations in the area as incidents of abduction continue to rise.

The latest development comes amid growing fear following the recent attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Earlier, armed men reportedly invaded schools in the council area and abducted pupils, students and teachers, including the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, Mrs. Rachael Alamu.

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One of the teachers kidnapped during the attack, Michael Oyedokun, was later killed by his captors.

Oyedokun was beheaded in a video released by the kidnappers on Sunday.

READ ALSO: DSS should question Sunday Igboho over claim he knows politicians funding kidnappers — Atiku aide

The disturbing footage showed the teacher tied up and forced to speak before he was executed.

The attacks have also triggered panic at Ijeru Baptist Basic School, where academic activities were disrupted as worried parents rushed to withdraw their children from classes over fears of another attack.

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Residents say anxiety has continued to spread across several communities after multiple videos emerged online showing abducted teachers pleading with the government to secure their release.