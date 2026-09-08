OyaNow unveils upgraded AI-powered platform and expands ecosystem with OyaNow Pay

Nigeria-based Technology Company strengthens its convenience and logistics ecosystem with an upgraded app, AI-enabled operations, integrated bill payments and digital convenience.

OyaNow, the Nigerian convenience and logistics Technology Company, has unveiled its upgraded platform alongside OyaNow Pay, marking the latest stage in the company’s evolution into a broader AI-powered ecosystem serving individuals and businesses across Nigeria.

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Founded in Abuja in 2017, OyaNow has grown from a delivery-focused business into a multi-service technology platform connecting customers with everyday products, logistics and trusted services. Today, the OyaNow ecosystem spans food and drinks, groceries, personal shopping, pharmacy essentials, package delivery, OyaGas, OyaServices and now OyaNow Pay. The company has served more than 50,000 customers and operates across Abuja and Lagos.

A New Generation of OyaNow

The upgraded OyaNow platform is designed to make accessing everyday services simpler while strengthening the technology infrastructure behind the company’s operations. As part of the transformation, OyaNow has integrated artificial intelligence across key areas of the business, including customer service, operations, finance, dispatch and management intelligence.

Rather than positioning AI as a standalone product, OyaNow is using the technology behind the scenes to help its teams operate more efficiently, respond faster and make better use of operational data.

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Mrs. Glory Monday

“OyaNow has always been built around a simple idea: make everyday life easier by solving real problems,” said Glory Monday, CEO of OyaNow.

“What has changed is the technology available to us. We have spent considerable time rebuilding and modernising the platform so that OyaNow can enter its next chapter with stronger technology, smarter operations and an ecosystem capable of serving customers and businesses in more ways.”

Introducing OyaNow Pay

The expansion also introduces OyaNow Pay, OyaNow’s integrated bill-payment and digital-convenience offering. OyaNow Pay brings payments into the wider OyaNow ecosystem, allowing customers to manage selected everyday payments alongside the other services they already access through the platform.

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Its introduction reflects OyaNow’s broader strategy of bringing frequently used services together within one trusted ecosystem rather than requiring customers to navigate multiple disconnected platforms.

More Than Delivery

OyaNow’s evolution reflects the changing role of the company within Nigeria’s technology and logistics landscape. Through its core platform, customers can access food and drinks, groceries, personal shopping, pharmacy essentials and package delivery.

OyaServices connects homes and businesses with a curated network of vetted professionals for maintenance, repairs and specialised assistance. OyaGas provides convenient cooking-gas delivery, while the company’s logistics infrastructure supports both individual and business requirements.

The result is an increasingly interconnected ecosystem built around three principles that have defined OyaNow since its inception: Convenience, Reliability and Quality of Service.

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Technology Powered, Human Delivered

While technology and AI increasingly operate behind the scenes, OyaNow’s model remains fundamentally dependent on the people who make its services possible, from riders and service professionals to merchants, partners and its internal team.

The company’s next phase will focus on using its upgraded technology infrastructure to improve existing services, deepen customer relationships and develop new revenue opportunities across the operational network OyaNow has built over the years.

“This isn’t about changing what OyaNow stands for,” Monday added. “It is about using better technology to deliver on that promise more effectively. We believe the combination of AI, technology and trusted human networks can create smarter solutions for everyday convenience in Nigeria.”

The upgraded OyaNow platform is available to customers in Abuja and Lagos.

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OyaNow - Smarter solutions. Everyday convenience.

About OyaNow

OyaNow is an AI-powered convenience and logistics technology company delivering Convenience, Reliability and Quality of Service to individuals and businesses across Nigeria. Founded in Abuja in 2017, OyaNow combines technology, AI and trusted human networks to simplify everyday needs and connect customers and businesses with reliable services.

Its ecosystem includes logistics, food and drinks, groceries, personal shopping, pharmacy essentials, OyaServices, OyaGas and OyaNow Pay. OyaNow has served more than 50,000 customers across its operating history.