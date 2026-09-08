‘No pay, no work’ — ASUU-NAU shuts down academic activities over non-payment of salaries

ASUU-NAU has declared an indefinite strike over unpaid August salaries, shutting down academic activities at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

ASUU’s Nnamdi Azikiwe University branch declared an indefinite strike over incomplete August salary payments.

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The union activated its “no pay, no work” policy after an emergency congress meeting.

Lecturers have suspended lectures, examinations, supervision and other academic duties.

ASUU-NAU urged university management and President Tinubu to intervene.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) , Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) branch, has declared an indefinite strike, shutting down academic activities at the institution over the non-payment of complete salaries.

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The union announced the action after an emergency congress meeting held on Monday, September 7, 2026, where members resolved to withdraw academic and administrative services under ASUU’s “no pay, no work” policy.

ASUU-NAU said the decision followed the university management’s failure to pay its members their full August 2026 salaries, describing the situation as a recurring issue that had happened several times.

The union said the incomplete salary payment had affected lecturers and created difficulties for members, prompting the branch to activate the “no pay, no work” directive in line with a resolution of ASUU’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Under the directive, members of ASUU-NAU have been instructed to suspend all academic responsibilities, including lectures, tutorials, examinations, supervision of students, marking of scripts, meetings and other official duties until the outstanding salary issue is resolved.

ASUU Threatens Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

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The union’s action means academic activities at the university will remain disrupted until lecturers receive their complete salaries and the matter is addressed.

ASUU-NAU chairman Innocent Nnubia and secretary Osita Nnajiofor reportedly urged the university management and the institution’s visitor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , to intervene and ensure the issue is resolved.

The lecturers’ union said the action was not taken lightly but was necessary after repeated delays in salary payments. It maintained that members should not be expected to continue rendering services when their financial obligations as workers are not being met.

The development adds to ongoing concerns over funding, welfare and administrative challenges affecting Nigeria’s public universities.

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ASUU has over the years used industrial action as a means of pushing for improved welfare, better funding of universities and compliance with agreements reached with authorities. However, the union’s strikes have often affected students’ academic calendars and disrupted learning activities across tertiary institutions.