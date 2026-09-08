Davido adds 2nd Maybach in 4 months, see details of his multimillion-naira luxury cars

Davido adds 2nd Maybach in 4 months, see details of his multimillion-naira luxury cars

Davido adds 2nd Maybach in 4 months, see details of his multimillion-naira luxury cars

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has splurged millions of naira on another luxury car as he expands his impressive garage.

Davido adds 2nd Maybach in 4 months to luxury car collection, see details

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Davido unveils 3rd Maybach addition to car collection, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Davido adds new Maybach GLS 600 worth over N230m to luxury car collection

The singer showed off his latest acquisition, a black Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, in a recent Instagram Story, revealing it is the third Maybach he owns.

The vehicle features the signature Maybach grille, chrome detailing, large alloy wheels and the Maybach emblem on its rear pillar.

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Davido’s latest purchase arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, after a luxury car dealer announced the sale of a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to the singer in an earlier post on September 3, 2026.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has a starting price of about $180,000 in the United States, which translates to over N230 million excluding additional options, taxes and other charges.

The SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with mild hybrid technology and produces 550 horsepower. Mercedes-Benz lists its 0 to 60 mph acceleration time at 4.6 seconds.

The latest addition comes months after Davido took delivery of another Maybach, the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 “White Ambience,”.

The open-top luxury roadster, which the singer ordered in 2025, arrived at his Lagos residence in May 2026 after it was delivered by a US-based auto dealer.

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Beyond his Maybachs, Davido’s garage includes several Rolls-Royce models, Lamborghini supercars, Tesla Cybertrucks, a Bentley Bentayga, Range Rovers and other luxury vehicles.