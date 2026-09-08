Lagos government raids Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah at 2 am, arraigns over 100 suspected hoodlums

Over 130 people were arrested during a Lagos State overnight operation across Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah, with more than 100 arraigned.

Lagos authorities arrested more than 130 people during an operation between 2 am and 4 am.

Over 100 defendants were arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court.

Some pleaded not guilty, while their cases will proceed to a full hearing.

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The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency swept through Victoria Island, Lekki-Ajah and parts of the Coastal Road in the early hours of Friday, September 4, arresting over 130 people in an operation that ran between 2 am and 4 am.

More than 100 of those arrested were subsequently arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court sitting in Bolade, Oshodi, on charges bordering on breach of public peace, conduct likely to cause a breakdown of law and order, and the unlawful conversion of government property for personal use.

The LNSA made the sweep on September 4th, arresting over 130 people

LNSA General Manager Dr Ifalade Oyekan personally led the overnight operation, which targeted areas the agency described as hotspots for activities capable of disrupting public order.

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The defendants were prosecuted by Oluwabusola Omotunde on behalf of the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Some arraigned defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, meaning the cases will proceed to full hearing rather than immediate sentencing. The court will determine the outcome based on evidence and arguments presented in subsequent proceedings.

LNSA General Manager Dr Ifalade Oyekan

The charges against them remain allegations at this stage.

Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah are among Lagos' most commercially active corridors, with significant nightlife, street trade and residential activity that keeps the areas busy well into the early hours of the morning.

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The LNSA, which was established to address neighbourhood-level safety concerns across the state, has increasingly used early morning operations to address what it describes as illegal occupation of public spaces and disorderly conduct in high-traffic areas.

The "unlawful conversion of government property" charge is one the agency has used in previous enforcement actions against individuals found occupying road medians, sidewalks and other public infrastructure for personal commercial activity.

The mass arraignment is not the first of its kind this year. In January 2026, a Lagos magistrate court sentenced 26 members of a street group to three months in prison following a similar enforcement sweep, while 115 street beggars were arrested in the same operation.

Lagos has recorded a little over 35,000 criminal cases across its courts in the past three years, with the Lekki-Ajah and Lagos Island corridor consistently emerging as one of the state's busiest enforcement zones.

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The Lagos State Government has maintained a policy of zero tolerance for activities it says threaten public safety and the orderly use of public spaces, with enforcement sweeps continuing across multiple parts of the state on a rolling basis.