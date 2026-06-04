Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, addressing security stakeholders in Osogbo following the disclosure of five missing surveillance drones.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, addressing security stakeholders in Osogbo following the disclosure of five missing surveillance drones.

Governor Adeleke moves to buy new drones as 5 previous units go missing

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke orders the purchase of new surveillance drones after revealing that five units paid for by the previous administration are completely missing. Read the full story.

Governor Adeleke directed his security team to purchase new surveillance drones to combat banditry in the state.

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Official records show the previous administration fully paid for five drones that are currently missing.

An unexecuted ₦300 million security contract left several Armoured Personnel Carriers abandoned.

The current administration has refurbished the recovered armoured vehicles for immediate security deployment.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed his security team to initiate plans for purchasing new surveillance drones to strengthen security across the state.

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This directive follows a disclosure by the state government that five security drones, fully paid for by the previous administration, are missing.

The decision to acquire new security gadgets was reached after a four-day marathon security meeting in Osogbo, chaired by Governor Adeleke.

Governor Ademola Adeleke| Credit: X/@AAdeleke_01

The sessions focused on reviewing the state’s security apparatus and proactively protecting the state from potential criminal activities and banditry.

The mystery of the missing drones

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According to an official statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, official state records show that the previous administration under former Governor Gboyega Oyetola had fully paid for five security drones.

The Governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed

However, the current administration revealed that none of the surveillance equipment was on the ground when Adeleke assumed office in late 2022.

The state government also raised concerns over a separate, unexecuted contract valued at approximately ₦300 million.

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The contract, awarded under the past administration, was meant to link the state's security communication centre with its Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

According to the state's findings, the contract was never executed, and the armoured vehicles were left abandoned in various parts of the state.

Several Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) recovered and refurbished by the Osun State government following a previously abandoned ₦300 million security contract.

The current administration has since recovered and refurbished these vehicles for immediate deployment.

Although reports state that residents continue to wait for the deployment and active use of security vehicles throughout the region.

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Despite pointing out the discrepancies in past procurement records, Governor Adeleke emphasised that his administration's primary focus is on the current safety of Osun citizens rather than dwelling on past administrative failures.

"We are not interested in what has happened in the past," Governor Adeleke stated. "Our goal is to acquire new drones and other needed equipment and materials for our formal and informal security networks to combat crimes and banditry in this state."

The governor reassured residents that his administration remains fully committed to safeguarding lives and property.

He also urged members of the public to stay vigilant and promptly report any suspicious individuals or movements to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

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The move to acquire modern surveillance technology comes amidst state efforts to maintain public order and address security concerns.

Recently, Governor Adeleke also dismissed rumours regarding alleged kidnappings in schools across the state, describing the reports as false alarms aimed at causing unnecessary panic.