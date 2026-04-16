Lagos State acquires 24 car trains to boost the City's light rail system and ease traffic

Lagos adds new 24-car trains to the Red Line to improve capacity, reduce wait times, and make commuting faster and more reliable for residents.

Lagos has introduced new 24-car trains to the Red Line to increase capacity and reduce overcrowding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The upgrade will cut wait times and improve daily commuting for thousands of passengers.

The move is part of a broader plan to build a reliable, efficient rail transport system in Lagos.

The Lagos Red Line Rail is set for a major upgrade as the Lagos State Government confirms the arrival of new 24-car train sets to strengthen its fleet and improve daily commuting.

We have received a new set of 24-car trains to strengthen the Lagos Red Line fleet.



This will improve capacity, reduce wait times and make daily commuting easier for Lagosians.



We remain focused on building a transport system that is efficient and reliable for everyone. That is… pic.twitter.com/tMJZPiKNCC — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 16, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

This move is all about the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) trying to make getting around the city a whole lot smoother for everyone.

Officials say these longer trains will be a game-changer for the Red Line corridor, which links Agbado to Oyingbo—one of the busiest routes for people coming into central Lagos from Ogun State.

Read Also: US surgeon charged with killing patient after removing the liver instead of spleen

What the new trains mean for Lagosians

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Lagos being one of Africa’s most densely populated cities, transportation remains a major challenge for millions of residents.

Recall that a few months ago, A viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) posted by a content creator known as “Darkskinned Ella” (@ella_the_fashionistar) showed frustrated passengers waiting for hours to board buses despite arriving at the terminal very early.

In her account, she said commuters often spend more than two hours in queues and accused officials of trying to stop her from filming the situation. She also alleged that she was harassed while documenting the incident

The new 24-car trains should help fix some of these issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First, the longer trains mean more people can fit on each ride, which helps with the usual rush-hour crowding.

Also, having more trains in service means trips will be more frequent, so people won't have to wait as long at the stations.

All in all, this means a more reliable and stress-free commute, especially for people who use the trains every day to get to work.

The bigger picture for Lagos transport

The Red Line is a major project by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s team to reduce the city’s heavy dependence on road transport.

By building better rail lines, the government wants to cut down on traffic jams, lower travel costs, and improve productivity across the state.

This rail line runs right alongside the Lagos-Ibadan tracks and is designed to connect easily with other ways of getting around the city.

A step toward a better rail system

Governor Babjide Sanwo-olu

There are lingering challenges like maintenance and scheduling, but these new trains show that the state is serious about improving public transport.

It’s a sign of real progress toward a transport system they can actually count on.