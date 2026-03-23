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Not Your Typical Women’s Day: A Fresh Take on Women’s Wellness in Lagos
This time felt different.
To mark International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, One Wellness Centre and ProSkin Aesthetics Clinic created an experience that moved away from structure and focused on something more meaningful: giving women the space to feel present, relaxed, and fully themselves.
Wellness, Reimagined
What set the evening apart wasn’t just the atmosphere; it was the intention behind it.
One Wellness Centre supports women through deeply personal health journeys, from fertility care like IVF and egg freezing to overall reproductive wellness.
ProSkin Aesthetics Clinic focuses on advanced, medical-grade skincare and treatment that enhances confidence and long-term skin health.
Together, they represent a more complete approach to wellness, one that considers both how women feel internally and how they show up externally.
This philosophy shaped the entire experience.
Real Conversations, Real Connection
Without a rigid program, the evening unfolded naturally.
Conversations flowed easily, touching on identity, expectations, growth, and the everyday realities women navigate. There was laughter, honesty, and a quiet sense of understanding that didn’t need to be explained.
An Experience That Extended Beyond the Room
Guests shared moments from the evening in real time, capturing the mood as it was relaxed, genuine, and unfiltered.
It wasn’t about perfect content.
It was about a feeling people wanted to hold onto.
A Shift That Matters
What One Wellness Centre and ProSkin Aesthetics Clinic created reflects a growing shift in Lagos: wellness is no longer just about treatments or routines. It’s about creating environments where women feel supported, seen, and at ease.
And that’s what made this experience stand out.
Not because it was loud or overly structured, but because it felt real.
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