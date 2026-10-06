Funeral turns tragic as Ondo high chief is shot dead during traditional rite
An Ondo high chief was fatally shot during traditional funeral rites in Ayeka, Okitipupa Local Government Area.
Eyewitnesses said the shooting appeared to have resulted from an accidental discharge during the funeral ceremony.
Ondo Police confirmed the incident and arrested one suspect as the investigation into the high chief’s death begins.
The incident occurred on Monday, October 5, 2026, while the high chief and his colleagues were performing traditional rites for a late member of their community.
According to Channels Television, the funeral ceremony turned tragic when a yet-to-be-identified person carrying a firearm reportedly discharged the weapon, fatally hitting the high chief.
Eyewitnesses at the ceremony said the shooting appeared to have been accidental, although details surrounding how the firearm was discharged remain unclear.
The incident reportedly caused tension at the ceremony as residents struggled to come to terms with the sudden death of the traditional title holder.
The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.
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Jimoh said one suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that a detailed investigation had commenced to establish what led to the shooting.
The police are expected to determine how the firearm came to be discharged and whether the incident was purely accidental.