44-year-old vice chancellor suddenly dies hours after swearing-in

A 44-year-old professor and Tansian University vice chancellor, Nnamdi Umeoduagu, has died a day after his inauguration as substantive VC.

Prof. Nnamdi Umeoduagu died on Saturday, a day after his inauguration as substantive vice chancellor.

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He had previously served as acting vice chancellor for about two months.

The university has set up a five-member committee to investigate his sudden death.

An autopsy is expected to establish the cause of his death.

Prof. Nnamdi Dike Umeoduagu, the 44-year-old vice chancellor of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, has suddenly died just a day after he was formally inaugurated as the substantive vice chancellor of the institution.

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Umeoduagu was sworn in on Friday, October 2, 2026, and died on Saturday, October 3, according to a confirmation by the university’s Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Nwakwesili.

“He was sworn in as substantive vice-chancellor on Friday, then on Saturday, he died,” Nwakwesili told PREMIUM TIMES.

The circumstances surrounding the professor’s sudden death remain unclear, with the university setting up a five-member investigative committee to determine what happened.

The committee was announced by the university’s Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, E.S.C. Obiorah, during a board meeting on Monday.

According to Nwakwesili, the committee has been given a 48-hour mandate to submit its action plan, including reviewing the forthcoming autopsy report and determining the university’s involvement in the funeral arrangements.

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Late Prof. Nnamdi Dike Umeoduagu, the 44-year-old vice chancellor of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State

Obiorah described Umeoduagu as a “hero and a fine scholar” and said an autopsy would be crucial in determining the true cause of his death.

“The result of the autopsy will definitely reveal the true cause of his death,” Obiorah was quoted as saying.

The development has also prompted the university to clarify reports suggesting that Umeoduagu had only spent two days as vice chancellor before his death.

The institution explained that although he was only formally inaugurated as the substantive VC on Friday, he had already been serving in an acting capacity for approximately two months.

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According to Nwakwesili, Umeoduagu began serving as acting vice chancellor when the substantive VC, Eugene Nwadialor, proceeded on medical leave. He continued in that capacity until Nwadialor’s tenure expired on September 30, 2026.

“His assumption of office (as acting vice-chancellor) was therefore not a sudden development of merely two days,” Nwakwesili said.

He added that the clarification was necessary “to properly acknowledge the period of service and sacrifice rendered by Prof Umeoduagu during a critical period in the life of the university.”

The university’s Pro-Chancellor, Ellis Idemobi, also expressed shock over the professor’s death, saying he remained hopeful that medical examinations would “unravel the mystery” surrounding the circumstances of his death.

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Umeoduagu was also described by the university’s Bursar, Valentine Ikeanyionwu, as a “field marshal” who championed the institution’s growth.

During a condolence visit to the deceased’s family, Idemobi described him as “an outstanding scholar and a visionary leader” who guided Tansian University through critical periods.

The university has declared two weeks of mourning in his honour and postponed academic activities.

The institution’s flag will also be lowered throughout the mourning period as a mark of respect for the late academic.