Advertisement

Son of retired NAF captain dies in Ondo crash 16 days after wedding to fellow Air Force officer

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 14:42 - 06 October 2026
Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje and wife
Nigeria has been thrown into mourning after a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed in Ondo State, killing all 25 people on board, just 16 days after one of the pilots, Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje, got married to a fellow Air Force officer.
Advertisement

  • Man-Ugwueje was among 25 people killed when NAF 931 crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on October 5.

Advertisement

  • Squadron Leader Ahamefule Man-Ugwueje married fellow NAF officer Damilola Adekunle in September 2026.

  • The NAF pilot and his bride held their wedding in Abuja just 16 days before the fatal aircraft crash.

Man-Ugwueje was a co-pilot on the NAF ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 931, which crashed in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The NAF officer had only been married for 16 days before the fatal crash. He exchanged marital vows with Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle who is also a Nigerian Air Force officer, at an elaborate ceremony in Abuja on September 19.

Advertisement

The couple's Holy Matrimony was held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, The Masters Place, Utako, Abuja, while the reception followed at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre in Asokoro.

Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje

Details of the wedding were contained in the couple's invitation and posts making rounds on the internet. Photographs from the event showed Man-Ugwueje and his bride celebrating their union just days before his death.

The wedding invitation identified Man-Ugwueje as the son of retired Group Captain Man-Ugwueje.

Advertisement

The late pilot was among the five crew members listed by the Nigerian Air Force after the aircraft crashed during a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos.

Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje and wife

The aircraft was carrying 20 passengers and five crew members when it went down in a swampy area near a naval base in Igbokoda.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed on Tuesday that there were no survivors and released the names of all 25 victims.

RELATED: 25 killed in Ondo Air Force crash, Tinubu orders three days of national mourning

Advertisement

The crash has prompted an investigation by the Nigerian Air Force as authorities work to establish what caused the accident.

President Bola Tinubu has also declared three days of national mourning in honour of the victims, directing that national flags be flown at half-mast throughout the period.

READ NEXT: Chilling story of how a medical plane carrying 6 people vanished after pilot reported electrical trouble

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Funeral turns tragic as Ondo high chief is shot dead during traditional rite
News
06.10.2026
Funeral turns tragic as Ondo high chief is shot dead during traditional rite
One Facebook comment and now death row? Saudi court shocks many with death sentence for Sri Lankan worker
News
06.10.2026
One Facebook comment and now death row? Saudi court shocks many with death sentence for Sri Lankan worker
Nigerian woman says DNA tests are destroying marriages, husbands should accept children born in marriage even if wife cheats
News
06.10.2026
Nigerian woman says DNA tests are destroying marriages, husbands should accept children born in marriage even if wife cheats
These 10 states have over 42 million registered voters — see where most Nigerian voters are
News
06.10.2026
These 10 states have over 42 million registered voters — see where most Nigerian voters are
Festus Okotie-Eboh: The Nigerian politician who turned fashion into a political statement
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
Festus Okotie-Eboh: The Nigerian politician who turned fashion into a political statement
These 10 phones are using AI to do things your old smartphone could never do
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
These 10 phones are using AI to do things your old smartphone could never do