Comedian and actor MC Lively leaves bacherlood as he shares dazzling pre-wedding pictures

Popular Nigerian comedian MC Lively appears set to leave bachelorhood as he recently shared pre-wedding pictures.

MC Lively shares pre-wedding pictures with his partner on his Instagram page.

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Colleagues, fans, and well-wishers have sent congratulatory messages to the actor and comedian who announced his engagement in December 2024.

2026 is set to deliver another celebrity marriage as the comedian declared that their love is worthy of a big feast.

In a post on his Instagram account on July 22, 2026, MC Lively got colleagues, fans, and well-wishers excited as he shared pictures of a pre-wedding photo shoot with his partner.

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In the post captioned "A King and his Queen," the comedian is dressed in an Edo cultural outfit alongside his partner, whose identity has been confirmed as Dumebi James.

The couple also seems to have chosen a hashtag for their marriage, with the caption #ML26 accompanying another carousel post of the couple's pre-wedding pictures.

Congratulations are in order for MC Lively and his partner, with colleagues and admirers celebrating the couple who are set to deliver another celebrity wedding in 2026, with the comedian posting that their love is "worthy of a big feast".

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In December 2024, MC Lively made a rare public acknowledgement of his relationship when he announced his engagement, sharing a photo on Instagram with his fiancée in cultural regalia, though her face was kept discreetly hidden from view.

The announcement of their impending wedding ceremony has attracted congratulations from celebrities including actor and comedian Ayo "AY" Makun, actress Julliette Ibrahim, celebrity Chef Hilda Baci, comedian Lasisi Elenu among many others who are expected to grace the ceremony.

Michael Sani Amanesi, known professionally as MC Lively, is a Nigerian comedian, actor, and lawyer from Agenebode, Edo State. One of seven siblings, he grew up on a family farm before pursuing education at Moremi High School and later Obafemi Awolowo University, where he earned a law degree and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2016.

Rather than pursue a legal career, he chose laughter. He began hosting events in 2013 and moved into comedy skits in 2017, rising to fame with his viral skit 'Agidi', a sharp satirical take on Nigeria's fuel scarcity crisis. The skit announced him as a comedian with a sharp eye for the absurdities of everyday Nigerian life, and his audience has grown steadily ever since.

MC Lively runs a YouTube page with nearly 400,000 subscribers, where he shares his comedic skits, which have garnered millions of views and make him one of the most recognisable and popular Nigerian creators on the platform.

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