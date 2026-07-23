Ramsey Nouah reveals why staying relevant in Nollywood is harder than becoming successful

Ramsey Nouah says success comes once, but staying relevant in Nollywood takes discipline, consistency and years of hard work.

Ramsey Nouah says staying relevant is harder than becoming successful.

The veteran actor believes discipline matters more than talent for long-term success.

He reflected on his 30-year Nollywood career and what has kept him in demand.

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Veteran Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has said that achieving success is far less difficult than sustaining it, arguing that discipline and consistency are the true markers of a lasting career in the entertainment industry.

Nouah made the remarks in an interview shared on Instagram on Tuesday, where the 55-year-old reflected on more than three decades in front of the camera and what has kept him at the top of an industry that has seen countless careers rise and fall.

Ramsey Nouah [Instagram/@ramseynouah]

"Well, I've come to know that talent is not enough. Discipline is what keeps you consistent when inspiration fails you," he said.

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When asked what people misunderstand about his success, he said most observers only see the finished product, and never the unglamorous work behind it.

"A lot of people see success like it's given, but it's not. They never see the work, the efforts, the doubts, and everything behind the scenes. And they always think that when you're famous, you're successful already," he said.

Ramsey Nouah & Genevieve Nnaji, old Nollywood [Nollywood Hits]

He was also asked which was harder between achieving success or maintaining it. His answer was unambiguous.

"Being relevant, yeah. Success is a given, but it happens just once. Consistency is what really matters. And for you to be consistent, you need discipline," he said.

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Nouah's perspective carries weight that few in Nollywood can match. Born in Lagos to an Israeli father and a Yoruba mother, he first rose to prominence in the early 1990s through his role as Jeff in the television soap opera Fortunes, before a string of romantic lead roles earned him the nickname "Lover Boy" across the continent.

His career has since evolved well beyond that archetype. He has taken on more complex roles in recent years, including the enigmatic Uncle B in Netflix's Blood Sisters, and has expanded into directing, with his film Living in Bondage: Breaking Free winning at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards in 2020.

He is currently attached to 77: The Festac Conspiracy, one of Nollywood's most anticipated productions, in which he reprises his role as Captain Dewa alongside Rita Dominic and Daniel Etim Effiong in a period drama set during Nigeria's historic 1977 FESTAC cultural festival.

He is also developing an untitled historical drama centred on the 1803 Igbo Landing event, in which a group of enslaved Igbo people chose collective resistance over submission, a project that signals his continued ambition as both an actor and filmmaker.

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