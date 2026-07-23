“I never supported Peter Obi or any politician” — Falz clarifies his 2023 election stance

Nigerian rapper Falz says he never openly supported Peter Obi, any politician or political party during the 2023 election, explaining that he only encouraged Nigerians to vote.

Falz said he never openly supported Peter Obi, any politician, or political party during the 2023 election or at any point.

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The rapper explained that his message during the election was only to encourage Nigerians to vote and participate in the democratic process.

Falz said he avoids endorsing politicians because he cannot fully vouch for political figures and their promises.

He urged Nigerians, especially young people, to become more involved in politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz , has clarified that he never openly supported the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, or any politician and political party during the 2023 general election.

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Falz made the clarification during an appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme, where he addressed public perceptions that he backed Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

The rapper said his public statements during the election period were not aimed at promoting any candidate but were focused on encouraging Nigerians, especially young people, to participate in the electoral process.

Falz speaking in an interview

“Just a point of correction: I’ve never, in 2023 or at any point, openly supported any politician or political party. I have only actively encouraged people to go out to vote and get their intentions known,” Falz said.

He explained that his advocacy has always centred on citizens’ participation, accountability and the need for credible elections rather than supporting a particular political figure.

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Falz said he has intentionally avoided endorsing politicians because he believes it is difficult to fully vouch for political actors and their promises once they assume office.

“I haven’t stuck out my neck for any politician for obvious reasons,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s political space has continued to feature many of the same figures over the years.

The clarification comes amid widespread perception that Falz supported Peter Obi during the 2023 election because of his previous comments on governance, police brutality, corruption, youth participation and social justice issues.

During the election season, several Nigerian celebrities and public figures openly expressed support for different candidates, while others encouraged citizens to vote without declaring allegiance to any political party.

Falz has remained vocal on national issues over the years, using his music and public platforms to comment on topics affecting Nigerians. His songs and activism have often focused on social injustice, inequality and the need for better leadership.

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Folarin Falana a.k.a Falz

Speaking ahead of the 2027 general elections , Falz encouraged Nigerians, particularly young people, to become more involved in politics and pay closer attention to decisions that affect the country.

He urged citizens to participate in the democratic process by getting their voter cards, following political developments and making informed choices during elections.

The rapper’s comments come as political discussions begin to increase ahead of the next election cycle, with several public figures expected to state their positions or encourage citizens to take part in the process.

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