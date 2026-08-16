Advertisement

BREAKING: INEC declares Adeleke winner of Osun election after tight race with APC

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 08:09 - 16 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Osun Election Results 2026: INEC Declares Adeleke Winner With 511,067 Votes
INEC has declared Ademola Adeleke of Accord the winner of the 2026 Osun governorship election after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat APC’s Bola Oyebamiji.
Advertisement

  • INEC has declared Accord Party candidate Ademola Adeleke the winner of the 2026 Osun State governorship election. 

Advertisement

  • Adeleke polled 511,067 votes, defeating APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who recorded 444,815 votes. 

  • Adeleke won 19 of Osun’s 30 LGAs, while Oyebamiji secured 11, according to reports of the final collation. 

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has been re-elected for a second term after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the 2026 governorship election on Sunday.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Joshua Ogunwole formally announced Adeleke as the winner at the collation centre in Osogbo on Sunday, August 16. 

Advertisement
Ademola Adeleke has been declared the winner of the Osun state 2026 governorship election.
Ademola Adeleke has been declared the winner of the Osun state 2026 governorship election.

Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 444,815 votes.

The result gives Adeleke a 66,252-vote margin over Oyebamiji. 

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, finished third with 17,180 votes.

The victory means Adeleke, who has governed Osun since 2022, will remain in office for another four-year term. He secured victories in 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11.

Advertisement

The declaration followed the completion of INEC's collation of results at the state collation centre in Osogbo, bringing the closely contested governorship race to an official conclusion.

RELATED: VIDEO: Police catch Osun lawmaker with over 200 PVCs, 143 alleged vote buyers camped in his house

Osun election results 2026: Full final results

INEC's final result for the Osun 2026 governorship election.
Advertisement

Party

Votes

Accord – Ademola Adeleke

511,067

APC – Bola Oyebamiji

444,815

ADC – Najeem Salaam

17,180

AAC

1,458

ADP

2,946

APGA

1,474

APM

234

APP

114

BP

111

NNPP

118

PRP

83

SDP

155

YPP

534

ZLP

2,482

READ NEXT: Meet Seyi Makinde’s new running mate, Lawal Daura: His career, achievements and controversies

INEC's announced figures put the total valid votes at 985,079, with 20,721 rejected votes and 1,005,800 total votes cast. 

Adeleke also won 19 of Osun's 30 LGAs, while Oyebamiji won 11, according to reports on the final collation.

The declaration brings the closely watched governorship contest to its official conclusion, with Adeleke retaining the Osun governorship under the Accord Party.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Osun election results 2026: Full breakdown of votes for Adeleke, Oyebamiji and other candidates
News
16.08.2026
Osun election results 2026: Full breakdown of votes for Adeleke, Oyebamiji and other candidates
Osun Election 2026: Residents mock Edo Governor Okpebholo as he leaves Osun at 2AM before Adeleke's victory
News
16.08.2026
Osun Election 2026: Residents mock Edo Governor Okpebholo as he leaves Osun at 2AM before Adeleke's victory
BREAKING: INEC declares Adeleke winner of Osun election after tight race with APC
News
16.08.2026
BREAKING: INEC declares Adeleke winner of Osun election after tight race with APC
Osun State election result 2026: Adeleke leads as collation continues
News
15.08.2026
Osun State election result 2026: Adeleke leads as collation continues
Actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter unveils mystery fiancé
Entertainment
15.08.2026
Actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter unveils mystery fiancé
Jowi Zaza net worth 2026: Biography, age, wife, houses and cars
Lifestyle
15.08.2026
Jowi Zaza net worth 2026: Biography, age, wife, houses and cars