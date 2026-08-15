Osun State election result 2026: Adeleke leads as collation continues

Osun State election result 2026: See the latest Osun election update, who is leading and the emerging results.

Adeleke is leading the Osun State election with 425,693 votes as results continue to emerge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oyebamiji is second with 369,727 votes, trailing the incumbent by 55,966 votes.

The final winner is yet to be declared as results remain provisional and collation continues.

Governor Ademola Adeleke is leading the 2026 Osun State governorship election as results continue to emerge from across the state.

As of 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, Adeleke of the Accord Party had polled 425,693 votes, according to the latest figures displayed on the Nigeria Election Intelligence System (NEIS) collation dashboard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji was in second place with 369,727 votes, while Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) had 14,296 votes.

Adeleke was therefore ahead of Oyebamiji by 55,966 votes at the time of the update.

However, the figures are not the final Osun State election results. INEC is yet to declare a winner.

Osun election results: Who is leading?

The main contenders in the 2026 Osun governorship race: Ademola Adeleke (Accord), Bola Oyebamiji (APC), and Najeem Salaam (ADC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest NEIS figures place Adeleke in first position, followed by Oyebamiji and Salaam.

Position Candidate Party Votes Percentage 1 Ademola Adeleke Accord 425,693 50.2% 2 Bola Oyebamiji APC 369,727 43.6% 3 Najeem Salaam ADC 14,296 1.7% 4 Olanrewaju Farinloye AA 4,246 0.5%

The three leading candidates had collectively recorded 809,716 votes in the figures displayed by NEIS.

Adeleke's 425,693 votes represented 50.2% of the votes shown on the dashboard, giving him a lead of 55,966 votes over Oyebamiji.

The figures remain subject to change as more results are received and verified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many results have been reported?

The NEIS dashboard showed that results had been reported from 329 of Osun State's 332 wards as of the 11:39 p.m. update.

It also indicated that 81.69% of polling units were reporting.

The dashboard recorded:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1.98 million registered voters

871,900 accredited voters

44% voter turnout

848,800 valid votes

18,200 rejected votes

Advertisement

Advertisement

329 of 332 wards reporting

81.69% of polling units reporting

These figures provide a snapshot of the election at the time the dashboard was viewed and should not be confused with the final statewide result.

Adeleke leads, but Osun has no declared winner yet

Governor Adeleke

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Adeleke is currently ahead, he has not officially been declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

The distinction is important because the collation process is still ongoing.

The NEIS dashboard describes the collation data as unofficial and notes that they are compiled from field-observer reports. The figures remain subject to the statutory authority of INEC.

Who is Ademola Adeleke?

Governor Ademola Adeleke, Accord Party candidate seeking re-election in the 2026 Osun State governorship poll.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adeleke is the incumbent governor of Osun State and is seeking a second term in office.

He won the 2022 Osun governorship election as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeating the then-governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

Adeleke polled 403,371 votes in the 2022 election, while Oyetola received 375,027 votes.

The 2026 contest is taking place under a different political arrangement, with Adeleke now contesting on the platform of the Accord Party.

His current lead puts him in a strong position as the remaining results are collated, but the outcome remains subject to the completion of the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Bola Oyebamiji?

Bola Oyebamiji, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State.

Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji is the APC candidate and Adeleke's closest challenger in the election.

Oyebamiji, a former Osun State Commissioner for Finance, is seeking to return the APC to power after the party lost the governorship to Adeleke in 2022.

His campaign received backing from prominent APC figures, including former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 369,727 votes in the latest NEIS figures, Oyebamiji was 55,966 votes behind Adeleke as of 11:39 p.m.

The remaining results will determine whether he can reduce the gap.

What about Najeem Salaam?

Najeem Salaam, African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate and former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

Najeem Salaam, the ADC candidate, is in third place in the emerging results.

Salaam, a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, had 14,296 votes, representing 1.7% of the votes shown on the NEIS dashboard.

He was well behind the two leading candidates, with the race at this stage largely centred on Adeleke and Oyebamiji.

What happens next?

The focus is now on the completion of the collation process.

Osun State has 30 local government areas and 332 wards, and results are progressively collated through the electoral process.

As more polling-unit results are received, verified and added to the tally, the standings could change.

The next major milestone will be the completion of the official collation and the declaration of the statewide result by INEC.

Until then, claims by candidates, political parties, social media users or unofficial result trackers that a particular candidate has won should be treated cautiously.