Osun State election result 2026: Adeleke leads as collation continues
Adeleke is leading the Osun State election with 425,693 votes as results continue to emerge.
Oyebamiji is second with 369,727 votes, trailing the incumbent by 55,966 votes.
The final winner is yet to be declared as results remain provisional and collation continues.
Governor Ademola Adeleke is leading the 2026 Osun State governorship election as results continue to emerge from across the state.
As of 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, Adeleke of the Accord Party had polled 425,693 votes, according to the latest figures displayed on the Nigeria Election Intelligence System (NEIS) collation dashboard.
All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji was in second place with 369,727 votes, while Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) had 14,296 votes.
Adeleke was therefore ahead of Oyebamiji by 55,966 votes at the time of the update.
However, the figures are not the final Osun State election results. INEC is yet to declare a winner.
Osun election results: Who is leading?
The latest NEIS figures place Adeleke in first position, followed by Oyebamiji and Salaam.
Position
Candidate
Party
Votes
Percentage
1
Ademola Adeleke
Accord
425,693
50.2%
2
Bola Oyebamiji
APC
369,727
43.6%
3
Najeem Salaam
ADC
14,296
1.7%
4
Olanrewaju Farinloye
AA
4,246
0.5%
The three leading candidates had collectively recorded 809,716 votes in the figures displayed by NEIS.
Adeleke's 425,693 votes represented 50.2% of the votes shown on the dashboard, giving him a lead of 55,966 votes over Oyebamiji.
The figures remain subject to change as more results are received and verified.
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How many results have been reported?
The NEIS dashboard showed that results had been reported from 329 of Osun State's 332 wards as of the 11:39 p.m. update.
It also indicated that 81.69% of polling units were reporting.
The dashboard recorded:
1.98 million registered voters
871,900 accredited voters
44% voter turnout
848,800 valid votes
18,200 rejected votes
329 of 332 wards reporting
81.69% of polling units reporting
These figures provide a snapshot of the election at the time the dashboard was viewed and should not be confused with the final statewide result.
Adeleke leads, but Osun has no declared winner yet
Although Adeleke is currently ahead, he has not officially been declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election.
The distinction is important because the collation process is still ongoing.
The NEIS dashboard describes the collation data as unofficial and notes that they are compiled from field-observer reports. The figures remain subject to the statutory authority of INEC.
Who is Ademola Adeleke?
Adeleke is the incumbent governor of Osun State and is seeking a second term in office.
He won the 2022 Osun governorship election as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeating the then-governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.
Adeleke polled 403,371 votes in the 2022 election, while Oyetola received 375,027 votes.
The 2026 contest is taking place under a different political arrangement, with Adeleke now contesting on the platform of the Accord Party.
His current lead puts him in a strong position as the remaining results are collated, but the outcome remains subject to the completion of the process.
Who is Bola Oyebamiji?
Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji is the APC candidate and Adeleke's closest challenger in the election.
Oyebamiji, a former Osun State Commissioner for Finance, is seeking to return the APC to power after the party lost the governorship to Adeleke in 2022.
His campaign received backing from prominent APC figures, including former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola.
With 369,727 votes in the latest NEIS figures, Oyebamiji was 55,966 votes behind Adeleke as of 11:39 p.m.
The remaining results will determine whether he can reduce the gap.
What about Najeem Salaam?
Najeem Salaam, the ADC candidate, is in third place in the emerging results.
Salaam, a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, had 14,296 votes, representing 1.7% of the votes shown on the NEIS dashboard.
He was well behind the two leading candidates, with the race at this stage largely centred on Adeleke and Oyebamiji.
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What happens next?
The focus is now on the completion of the collation process.
Osun State has 30 local government areas and 332 wards, and results are progressively collated through the electoral process.
As more polling-unit results are received, verified and added to the tally, the standings could change.
The next major milestone will be the completion of the official collation and the declaration of the statewide result by INEC.
Until then, claims by candidates, political parties, social media users or unofficial result trackers that a particular candidate has won should be treated cautiously.
Source: Nigeria Election Intelligence System (NEIS), with the figures above reflecting the dashboard position viewed at 11:39 p.m. on August 15, 2026. The NEIS figures are provisional and unofficial; INEC remains the statutory authority for the official election result.