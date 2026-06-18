“Stay away from politics!” NYSC DG Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu issues a stern warning to youth corps members nationwide ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Stay away from politics!” NYSC DG Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu issues a stern warning to youth corps members nationwide ahead of the 2027 general elections.

NYSC DG warns corps members: “Stay away from politics” ahead of 2027 elections

The NYSC Director-General has warned corps members to avoid partisan politics and social media political engagement.

SUMMARY

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The NYSC Director-General has warned corps members to stay away from partisan politics and maintain strict neutrality, especially ahead of the 2027 elections.

Corps members were reminded that their role as INEC ad-hoc staff requires impartiality, and political activity could compromise electoral credibility.

The warning reinforces NYSC rules on non-partisanship and comes amid growing political activity and early election preparations nationwide.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, has cautioned corps members across Nigeria to steer clear of partisan politics, warning that their neutrality is critical to the integrity of the country’s democratic process.

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The warning, delivered during recent orientation camps in states including Zamfara and Niger, comes as Nigeria gradually enters a heightened political atmosphere ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Corps members urged to remain politically neutral

NYSC corps members in uniform and high-visibility vests working as INEC ad-hoc staff at a busy Nigerian polling unit during an election.

According to the NYSC leadership, corps members are expected to maintain strict neutrality throughout their service year, particularly because many are deployed as ad-hoc staff for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during elections.

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The DG emphasised that involvement in partisan activities could compromise not only individual corps members but also the credibility of the electoral process.

He warned that corps members must avoid actions that could be interpreted as political bias, whether in physical campaigns or online engagements.

Social media is also under scrutiny

A key part of the warning focused on the use of social media, with the NYSC DG advising corps members to avoid posting political content, commentary, or attacks that could be linked to party politics.

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With the increasing influence of digital platforms on public opinion, officials say corps members must be careful not to allow personal views to undermine their role as neutral national service participants.

Why the warning is gaining attention now

Two female NYSC corps members serving as INEC ad-hoc polling staff sorting ballot papers at an official polling zone in Nigeria.

Although NYSC regularly reminds corps members to remain non-partisan, the renewed emphasis is coming at a time of rising political activity across the country.

As preparations for the 2027 elections gradually begin, institutions like NYSC and INEC are tightening expectations around neutrality, especially for individuals involved in election logistics.

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Corps members are widely regarded as a critical part of Nigeria’s electoral system due to their deployment as presiding officers, polling assistants, and other field roles during elections.

A familiar but timely reminder

While the message is not new, its timing underscores growing sensitivity around electoral credibility and youth participation in Nigeria’s democratic process.

With millions of young Nigerians actively engaged online and politically aware, institutions are increasingly focused on ensuring that those involved in election administration remain impartial.

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