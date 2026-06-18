A London jury delivered a total acquittal for Diezani Alison-Madueke after 46 hours of intensive deliberations.

A London jury delivered a total acquittal for Diezani Alison-Madueke after 46 hours of intensive deliberations.

“It has been a traumatic 11-year journey”: Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke breaks silence after UK court clears her of bribery charges

Former Nigerian Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke Breaks Silence After UK Court Acquittal.

SUMMARY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Nigerian Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke was acquitted of all bribery charges by a London jury.

The verdict concludes a high-profile five-month trial and a decade-long UK National Crime Agency investigation.

Alison-Madueke described the 11-year legal ordeal as a deeply traumatic journey for her and her family.

A London jury has acquitted Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, of all bribery and corruption charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The verdict came at Southwark Crown Court following 46 hours of jury deliberations, bringing an end to a high-profile five-month trial and a decade-long investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency.

‘A traumatic journey’: Diezani breaks silence

Speaking after the verdict, an emotional Alison-Madueke described the toll the long legal battle had taken on her life and family.

"I did my job to the best of my ability. I am just thankful to God. It's been a very, very arduous and long, almost 11-year journey. It has been traumatic, not just for me, but for my family, my friends, and all those who have stayed and supported me," she said.

"I did my job to the best of my ability. I am just thankful to God. It's been a very, very arduous and long, almost 11-year journey. It has been traumatic, not just for me, but for my family, my friends, and all those who have stayed and supported me. For my 93-year-old mother in… pic.twitter.com/U91vw6vzz2 — TheCable (@thecableng) June 17, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For my 93-year-old mother in Port Harcourt, for my son, and for all those who love us, it has been a hard journey. But I tell you this: God will always do as God wills, and God will be God."

The 65-year-old former OPEC president added that the verdict finally ends a decade of "relentless and unjust vilification".

Inside the multi-million dollar Trial

Diezani Alison-Madueke described her eleven-year legal ordeal as a deeply traumatic journey for her family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alison-Madueke, who served as petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015 under President Goodluck Jonathan, was charged with accepting bribes from oil executives in exchange for lucrative contracts.

British prosecutors argued that these executives funded a luxury lifestyle for her in London, pointing to items such as:

A £25,000 Chanel handbag

A £22,000 designer rug

Private jet flights, chauffeured cars, and the use of high-end properties

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the defence successfully argued that these perks were not bribes.

Alison-Madueke testified that because her Nigerian credit cards often failed abroad, the executives had simply given her short-term loans.

She maintained that every single expense, flight, and property cost was fully paid back using her own family funds and official state allocations.

The judge instructed the jury that if the defence's claims of full reimbursement could reasonably be true, the actions could not be legally defined as corruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Co-defendants cleared

The prosecution’s case fell apart completely as the jury also cleared Alison-Madueke's co-defendants of all charges:

Co-defendant and oil executive Olatimbo Ayinde was cleared of all bribery allegations alongside the former minister.

Olatimbo Ayinde (54): An oil executive accused of providing credit cards for the minister's spending.

UK-based pastor Archbishop Doye Agama, brother to the former minister, was fully cleared of conspiracy charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doye Agama (69): Alison-Madueke’s brother and a UK-based pastor, who was cleared of conspiracy charges related to alleged illicit payments.

What’s next?

Former Nigerian Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, who has been acquitted of all multi-million pound bribery charges by a UK jury.

While this absolute acquittal is a massive legal victory for the former minister, her legal battles are not entirely over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though her name has been cleared in London's criminal courts, separate civil asset recovery cases—which require a lower standard of proof—remain active in other jurisdictions.