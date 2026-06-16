Emeka Ike sues INEC, Wike’s aide, for ₦10 billion over alleged voter data leak — Full details

How did Emeka Ike’s private INEC records end up online?

Emeka Ike files ₦10 billion lawsuit against INEC and Wike’s aide over alleged leak of his voter registration details online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Screenshots of his INEC CVR records shared on X spark nationwide outrage over possible voter data breach.

The case raises serious questions about INEC’s data security and the privacy of over 90 million Nigerian voters.

Veteran Nollywood actor and politician, Emeka Ike, has filed a massive ₦10 billion lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Lere Olayinka, the media aide to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Lere Olayinka shares a screenshot from INEC database

Advertisement

Advertisement

The controversy erupted when screenshots containing Emeka Ike’s private Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) details, specifically regarding his voter registration transfer, surfaced publicly on X (formerly Twitter).

The screenshots were posted by Lere Olayinka while questioning the actor's eligibility to contest for a House of Representatives seat in Abuja.

Former actor and NDC house of reps aspirant, Emeka Ike

Emeka Ike, who is actively running as a House of Representatives aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, did not take the exposure lightly.

He swiftly expressed his shock, describing the incident as an extreme violation of privacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Wike's aide has no right to expose my privacy, and I am ready to take him on," Ike declared, warning that the breach undermines public confidence in INEC ahead of future elections.

Seeking major redress, the actor’s legal team filed the ₦10 billion suit, aiming it squarely at both the electoral umpire and Olayinka.

At the centre of the legal battle is a question that affects more than 90 million registered voters across Nigeria: How secure is the personal information Nigerians submit to government agencies?

What turned the incident into a national conversation was the apparent source of the information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many Nigerians noticed that the records appeared to have been accessed through INEC's restricted Continuous Voter Registration portal, a system ordinarily reserved for authorised election officials.

The controversy quickly sparked public outrage, with concerns extending far beyond Emeka Ike himself.

If a well-known public figure's voter information could find its way online, many Nigerians began asking whether their own personal data could also be vulnerable.

INEC subsequently launched an investigation and stressed that there was no external hacking of its database.

According to the commission, preliminary findings indicated that the information was accessed using valid internal credentials rather than through a cyberattack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Department of State Services (DSS).

The Department of State Services (DSS) also opened a parallel investigation into the matter.

Further reports suggested that investigators traced the screenshots to an electoral officer who allegedly accessed the record and shared it, eventually leading to its publication online.

For Ike's legal team, however, the issue goes beyond politics or election disputes. They argue that the incident has become a test case for data privacy, institutional accountability, and the protection of sensitive information entrusted to public agencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement