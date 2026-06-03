Tinubu’s victory, Obi’s heartbreak: Shocking 2027 prophecy sparks political debate

Will Peter Obi win the 2027 election but lose the presidency?

A prominent prophet forecasts that Peter Obi will defeat President Bola Tinubu at the 2027 polls.

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Despite winning the ballot, Obi is predicted to be stopped from taking the presidential seat.

The prophecy claims a fierce court battle will ultimately reinstate Tinubu into power.

Top political figures, including Nyesom Wike and Godswill Akpabio, are warned of imminent removal.

Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji, the founder of the Finger of God Ministry based in Nnewi, Anambra State, has released a series of bold predictions regarding the 2027 election.

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According to Prophet Nnaji, the highly anticipated rematch between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the opposition, led by Peter Obi running under the banner of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), will yield a shocking outcome.

The Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric explicitly tipped Obi to win the election, foreseeing a wave of support strong enough to topple the incumbent president at the polls.

However, the prophecy also suggests that despite what appears to be a strong electoral showing, Obi would ultimately not become president after the election.

"The Lord told me Peter Obi will win the 2 million vote yam again 2 million vote Peter Obi will win, but he will not become the president of Nigeria, and seeing him being declared as a winner, I'm not seeing him sitting on the throne as a president," Nnaji revealed in a statement shared on his Facebook page.

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Instead of a smooth transition of power to the opposition leader, Nnaji claims the victory will immediately spark a fierce legal war.

He foresees Obi and Tinubu heading straight to the courts to battle over the election results.

In this spiritual preview of the judicial aftermath, Nnaji claims that Obi will ultimately be removed by the court, clearing the way for President Tinubu to maintain his grip on power and continue his tenure in office.

A sweeping shake-up in government

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The prophecy did not stop at the presidency.

Prophet Nnaji also warned of an imminent and sweeping post-election purge within the corridors of power, predicting that seven prominent figures would be pushed out of the government.

Among those allegedly facing political displacement is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who Nnaji claims will be removed from his position "very soon".

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike wearing a blue fedora and sunglasses during a media brief about Abuja land revocations.

The cleric also pointed toward the legislature, forecasting the removal of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, alongside five other high-profile officials whose names he chose to keep hidden for now.

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Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Looking ahead to 2027

Nigeria has long witnessed a strong overlap between religion and politics, especially during election periods.

Prophecies about political candidates often gain widespread attention, sometimes influencing public perception even before campaigns fully begin.

From previous election cycles to the present, religious predictions have frequently circulated about potential winners, unexpected upsets, and political realignments.

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