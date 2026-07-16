Senator Adams Oshiomhole speaking at a Senate public hearing, where he aggressively challenged claims of "secrets" surrounding NNPCL’s financial books

Senator Adams Oshiomhole speaking at a Senate public hearing, where he aggressively challenged claims of "secrets" surrounding NNPCL’s financial books

"What are you hiding?" Oshiomhole grills NNPC over "secret" claims (see video)

Senator Adams Oshiomhole confronted NNPC officials during a Senate probe, saying they have no right to keep "secrets" from Nigerians after an auditor hinted at undisclosed information between the company and its management.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole confronted an NNPC official over claims that there were "secrets" between the auditor and the company's principal.

He insisted NNPC belongs to Nigerians and cannot keep undisclosed information from the public.

Oshiomhole said lawmakers have a constitutional duty to demand accountability from the state-owned oil company.

The exchange happened during the Senate's probe into NNPC's audited financial statements and financial records.

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The Senate's ongoing probe into the financial records of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited took another dramatic turn after Senator Adams Oshiomhole openly challenged an official over comments about "secrets" that could not be disclosed.

The former Edo State governor didn't hold back as he reminded the officials that NNPC belongs to Nigerians and not private individuals, insisting that the company has a duty to account for every kobo under its management.

The heated exchange happened after an auditor suggested there were issues that could only be discussed with the auditor's "principal," a statement Oshiomhole described as deeply troubling.

“You said there are secrets between you and your principal. You’re not entitled to keep secrets from Nigerians.” — Senator Oshiomhole blasts NNPC during Senate probe pic.twitter.com/Gcg3t1sGBE — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 16, 2026

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Reacting immediately, Oshiomhole said:

"You said something which indicates a very serious problem. You said there are secrets between you and your principal that you can't explain. You are not entitled to keep secrets to your owners."

He stressed that unlike privately owned businesses, NNPC is wholly owned by Nigerians and must remain accountable to the public through elected representatives.

"NNPC is 100% owned by the Nigerian masses. So it's not like a typical company like a Dangote, who can say this is my business. It is our business. We are elected by the people, you are not."

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The senator added that lawmakers have a constitutional responsibility to demand explanations on how public assets are managed.

"We have mandate from the electorate to detail everything that belongs to them that was entrusted to NNPC to manage."

Oshiomhole also questioned what exactly the official meant by "secrets," saying the statement raised even more concerns.

"So when you say you want to see NNPC again... what are those secrets that you cannot diverge? You have to reconcile with your principal. That is very pregnant, that statement."

The Senate’s ongoing investigation into the audited financial statements of NNPCL focuses on outstanding liabilities and public accountability.

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He went further to argue that before any debts or receivables are classified, auditors should already know who owes what and must have engaged NNPC officials to seek explanations.

"I also want to believe that in arriving at this summary, you had interaction with NNPC. You don't just look at number, you will ask for explanations. It is where you are not satisfied."

The exchange happened during the Senate's ongoing investigation into the audited financial statements of NNPC, where lawmakers are scrutinising several financial entries, outstanding receivables and liabilities as part of efforts to improve transparency and accountability in Nigeria's oil sector.