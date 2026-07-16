Afrobeats Throwback Thursday: Celebrating Timaya's 20 years hitmaking run

In November 1999, Nigerian soldiers entered Odi, a riverside community in Bayelsa State, leaving behind one of the darkest episodes in the country's democratic history. Thousands were displaced. Homes disappeared. For many Nigerians, the massacre became another forgotten headline.

For Timaya, it became a memory. Six years later, a 25-year-old backup singer from Odi released 'Dem Mama,' a song that refused to let the country forget. He documented what happened.

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Twenty years later, that same artist has outlasted nearly every generation that came after him.

The remarkable thing isn't just that Timaya is still making hits, It's that every era of Nigerian music somehow contains a version of him.

The protest singer, the street narrator, the dancehall king, the pop hitmaker, the mentor, and the elder.

His latest single, 'Kontrol,' alongside fellow Niger Delta icon Duncan Mighty, feels less like nostalgia than confirmation. Two decades after introducing their region to mainstream Nigerian pop, they're reminding everyone that the river has never stopped flowing.

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Here are ten moments that explain how Timaya became more than an artist.

Dem Mama (2005)

Most debut singles introduce an artist, but 'Dem Mama' introduced a forgotten tragedy.

Rather than fictionalising hardship or romanticising struggle, Timaya narrated the pain experienced. "This na reality. Well e bin happen for Bayelsa oh / 1999 oh / I swear I no go forget am oh."

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That decision fundamentally challenged what mainstream Nigerian pop could do. While much of commercial music leaned toward escapism, Timaya demonstrated that dance records could also function as archives.

True Story (2007)

Eleven tracks. Zero features. ‘True Story’ was an autobiography: Plantain Boy,' 'Ogologomma,' 'Bayelsa,' 'Wayo People.'

Recorded while he was, by his own account, "rock bottom and struggling," the album established a blueprint that would guide his entire career: your origin story is your superpower. Before "authenticity" became a marketing buzzword in Afrobeats, Timaya was living it.

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Plantain Boy (2010)

'Plantain Boy', a song about his past selling plantains on the street, became one of his most defining identity statements. It was not poverty porn; it was testimony. "From the streets to the stage, those songs represent my journey and my truth."

Leading Nigerian Dancehall Resurgence

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This may be Timaya's greatest achievement. Many artists survive on one sound; Timaya mastered several.

As Afrobeats accelerated into a more global, club-oriented era, he absorbed it.

Records like 'Bum Bum', 'Sanko', 'Bang Bang', and later 'Telli Person' repositioned him for an entirely different generation.

Timaya

The remarkable part wasn't simply making dance records; it was making them without abandoning his Niger Delta DNA.

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5. Epiphany

The album cover, which had Timaya in a cassock with a rosary, was blatantly provocative. The music, however, was expansive.

With features from 2Face, Olamide, Phyno, and Sean Paul. 'Ukwu' became a national hit. But the deeper statement was visual: a Niger Delta boy claiming the iconography of power and spirituality, unapologetically. He was signalling that he could play at the highest levels of Nigerian pop and maintain his distinct identity.

Building a legacy

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Timaya built DM Records into one of Nigerian music's most influential talent incubators. Patoranking had exploded, Runtown was rising, and Skales had recorded 'Shake Body' while living in Timaya's house. Burna Boy would later cite Timaya's advice, "The world can do without the best", as formative.

Ageing Gracefully

The 'Chulo Vibes' EP expanded Timaya's Caribbean and African relationships. Then came Gratitude.

Fifteen tracks. Zero features. Few artists two decades into their careers trust their own voice enough to carry an album alone. When asked why he didn’t feature any artists, he said, "I wanted to share my life's experiences... I didn't feel features would help paint the picture I had in mind." The album was a deliberate echo of True Story, but with the clarity of a man who had survived the industry. "Gratitude is my constant state of mind."

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Sweet Us - A man of the people

The song became a national hit and an anthem for the 2023 general elections. Timaya reached an agreement with Nyesom Wike's band leader, Bamidele, the original creator of the chorus, a quiet nod to his respect for creative lineage. But the larger point was this: twenty years in, Timaya could still make music that moved the street, the dancefloor and the ballot box.

Kontrol - Class is permanent

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On paper, 'Kontrol' is simply another collaboration. In reality, it's something more significant.

Timaya and Duncan Mighty represent two of the strongest cultural ambassadors the Niger Delta has ever produced. Together, they helped redefine how southern Nigerian identities sounded within mainstream pop.

Their reunion is built on continuity. They aren't revisiting an old sound; they're proving it never disappeared.

The easiest way to understand Timaya is through his catalogue. The better way is through the questions his career forces us to ask.

Can protest become pop? Can regional identity become national identity? Can reinvention happen without self-erasure? Can longevity exist without chasing youth?

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Across twenty years, Timaya has answered "yes" every time.

He expanded the emotional vocabulary of Nigerian popular music, making room for grief, pride, migration, spirituality, working-class ambition and regional identity without sacrificing accessibility.