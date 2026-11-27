He is different - Guardiola reveals player to take over from Messi, Ronaldo

Pep Guardiola has tipped Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal as one of the players best placed to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the face of world football.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona manager made the comments while speaking to Brazilian legend Romário on the RomarioTV YouTube channel.

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Messi and Ronaldo are now in the twilight of their careers and have already retired from international duty.

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo greet each other prior Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium.

Guardiola was asked who could next enter the conversation among the all-time greats.

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The Catalan coach reserved his strongest praise for the teenage Spain international. “I think Lamine has something different,” Guardiola said.

“Yes, this kid is different. And he has that desire to be the best, which is also very important.

Lamine Yamal was the centre of attention against England.

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Guardiola’s endorsement carries significant weight thanks to coaching Messi during their trophy-laden years at Barcelona.

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The Catalan understands better than most what it takes to sustain excellence at the highest level for more than a decade.

The emphasis on Yamal’s hunger and unique qualities underlines the special regard in which the young winger is held.

Yamal has continued to dazzle for both club and country, regularly producing the kind of moments that once defined the Messi-Ronaldo era.