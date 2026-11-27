He is different - Guardiola reveals player to take over from Messi, Ronaldo
The former Manchester City and Barcelona manager made the comments while speaking to Brazilian legend Romário on the RomarioTV YouTube channel.
Messi and Ronaldo are now in the twilight of their careers and have already retired from international duty.
Guardiola was asked who could next enter the conversation among the all-time greats.
The Catalan coach reserved his strongest praise for the teenage Spain international. “I think Lamine has something different,” Guardiola said.
“Yes, this kid is different. And he has that desire to be the best, which is also very important.
Guardiola’s endorsement carries significant weight thanks to coaching Messi during their trophy-laden years at Barcelona.
The Catalan understands better than most what it takes to sustain excellence at the highest level for more than a decade.
The emphasis on Yamal’s hunger and unique qualities underlines the special regard in which the young winger is held.
Yamal has continued to dazzle for both club and country, regularly producing the kind of moments that once defined the Messi-Ronaldo era.
At just 19, he has forced himself into conversations reserved for the very best and is only getting started.