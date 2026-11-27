Across seven North-West states, 50,000 young Nigerians have officially commenced digital and creative skills training under the Federal Government's iDICE initiative. Co-financed by international development funds and BOI, the programme promises a direct pathway to employment and enterprise.

Some 50,000 young Nigerians recruited across seven states in the North-West are now undergoing training under the Federal Government's Skills Training to Jobs Programme, part of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) initiative. The training commenced on 16 November 2026.

The recruitment exercise, which took place between 1 September and 9 October 2026, covered Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

The selected participants emerged from an evaluation process following the recruitment exercise. The programme offers training of between 10 and 18 weeks across three tiers (basic, intermediate, and advanced), and is designed to equip young Nigerians with market-relevant skills in the digital and creative economy and connect them with employment and enterprise opportunities.

The programme is co-financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the Bank of Industry (BOI), which also serves as the Executing Agency. It is delivered in the North-West by Conclase Consulting Limited, through its StacStart platform, as the implementing partner.

Speaking on how the training is progressing, Adamson Victor, Communications and PR Manager, StacStart, said participants were settling into their sessions and engaging actively with the curriculum, adding that the initiative would extend beyond skills acquisition to support participants' transition into employment and enterprise.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the mobilisation of 50,000 young people demonstrated the Federal Government's commitment to translating youth empowerment initiatives into tangible economic opportunities.

"Mobilising 50,000 young Nigerians across the North-West is proof that this administration's commitment to youth empowerment is translating into real opportunity. These young people will not be trained and left to find their own way. Every step of this programme is built to lead to jobs and enterprise," Idris said.

Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director/CEO, Bank of Industry, said: "As the executing agency of the iDICE Programme, the Bank of Industry is proud to see this milestone delivered across the North-West. The region has significant potential in areas such as fintech, agritech, digital commerce, as well as its rich film, fashion and textile industries. Through our partnership with the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement and the Islamic Development Bank, we are supporting young Nigerians to develop skills that can unlock opportunities in these sectors, strengthen local enterprises and contribute to job creation.”

According to the programme organisers, participants will receive support towards employment through internship placements, job placements and certificates upon completion of the training.

The initiative is expected to contribute to efforts to address youth unemployment, strengthen digital and creative businesses, and develop a skilled workforce to support Nigeria's growing digital economy.

The Programme Director for the iDICE Skills Training to Jobs Programme in the North-West at Conclase Consulting Limited, Damilola Abudu, said: "Training is now under way, and it is encouraging to see participants settling in and engaging actively with their lessons. Behind this was a lot of careful coordination, from registration across seven states to screening and onboarding. Our focus now is making sure every one of the 50,000 participants stays supported through the weeks ahead and finishes with a clear path to jobs and enterprise opportunities."

The Chief Executive Officer of Conclase Consulting Limited and its subsidiary, StacStart, Adeposi Bamiduro, whose firm is the implementing partner for the iDICE Skills Training to Jobs Programme in the North-West, said the programme was designed to bridge the gap between skills acquisition and employment opportunities.

"Our focus has always been to connect skills training with real employment and business opportunities. With recruitment completed and training now underway, we are taking these 50,000 young people from learning to earning," Bamiduro said.