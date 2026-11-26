Raheem Sterling: Ex-Chelsea, Man City star banned for 2 years, handed 12-month jail sentence
The 31-year-old, who previously starred for Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to driving his Lamborghini Urus dangerously on the M25, M3, A327 and Minley Road on 28 May before crashing into a metal gate near the M3 in Hampshire.
Sterling was also convicted of possession of nitrous oxide (commonly known as laughing gas or “hippy crack”) for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a blood specimen.
Police found him in the passenger seat of the damaged car holding canisters of the Class C drug.
Dashcam footage and witness accounts showed him weaving between lanes and inhaling from a balloon during the morning rush hour.
District Judge Kirsty Allman said Sterling made a “deliberate and entirely selfish decision” to drive without adequate sleep while consuming the drug, exposing other road users to significant risk.
She noted the drug had become a “maladaptive coping mechanism during a difficult period” in his career.
In mitigation, the court considered his previous good character, guilty plea, MBE for services to racial equality, charitable work, and voluntary attendance at an addiction treatment centre.
Sterling was banned from driving for two years, ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and must pay costs and a victim surcharge.
She added: “The evidence before me demonstrates genuine engagement and meaningful progress.”
The court heard Sterling was first spotted driving erratically at 1.10 am that morning – eight hours before his arrest – at a McDonald’s in Hayes.
Sterling has 82 caps for England, but is now without a club after his contract at Arsenal was terminated in January.