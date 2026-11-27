British politician vows to scrap UK graduate visa: what it could mean for Nigerian students

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has promised to abolish Britain's post-study graduate visa, affecting thousands of Nigerian students.

Nigel Farage says his Reform UK party would abolish the UK's graduate visa if it wins power.

Home Office figures show 20,478 Nigerians received graduate route extensions in the year to September 2026.

Reform UK wants to replace the two-year post-study route with 30 days for graduates to find qualifying jobs.

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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has pledged to abolish Britain's graduate visa, a post-study work route used by thousands of Nigerian students each year.

In a post on X on Thursday, 26 November, Farage said it is too hard for young people to get a job in Britain, so Reform would scrap the route. He said it lets foreign students stay for two years after their degree to compete for entry-level jobs "OR claim asylum," adding that the Conservatives created it, Labour kept it, and he would end it.

Reform's home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, has set out the detail, calling the route "a scam on the British people." Reform says it would replace the visa with a 30-day period for foreign graduates to find a job that meets a set economic value test.

Reform Party in UK

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The party says about 800,000 graduate visas, including dependants, have been issued since the route opened in July 2021 under Boris Johnson's government. Yusuf says 5,130 people claimed asylum off the back of a graduate visa in the year to June 2026, double the previous year.

Nigerians are a big part of the story, though not a majority. Home Office figures published on 26 November show that Indian (66,552), Pakistani (24,768) and Nigerian (20,478) nationals received the most graduate route extension grants in the year to September 2026, together making up 69% of the total.

Nigerian student numbers are falling. The Home Office says Nigerian sponsored study visas fell 34% in the latest year to 19,734, about 6% of the total. Nigerians also use other routes, including health and care worker visas, which are a separate category.

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The Labour government is already tightening the route. From 1 January 2027, the standard stay drops from two years to 18 months, except for graduates from institutions with strong compliance records and labour-market outcomes. A Home Office spokesperson said it values international students and has acted to strengthen the integrity of the student and graduate routes.

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A 2025 Home Office study cited by Reform's supporters found that about 65% of graduate visa holders were in full-time work. Critics of Farage's plan online argued that it would waste the investment in educating foreign students.