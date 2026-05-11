South African president condemns the xenophobic attacks in the country

South African president condemns the xenophobic attacks in the country

‘There Is No Place for Xenophobia in South Africa’ — President Ramaphosa Speaks Amid Anti-Foreigner Attacks

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned recent violent protests and attacks targeting foreign nationals, insisting that xenophobia and mob action have no place in the country.

Cyril Ramaphosa condemned violent attacks targeting foreign nationals.

He said no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

The president also defended stronger action against illegal immigration.

His statement comes amid rising anti-foreigner protests across South Africa

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In a national statement released amid growing anti-immigration tensions, Ramaphosa said the violent incidents seen in parts of South Africa do not represent the views of the government or the majority of South Africans.

“The recent violent protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals in parts of our country do not represent the views of South Africa’s people nor reflect our government’s policy,” he said.

The president accused some individuals of exploiting frustrations within poor communities under the guise of activism while carrying out unlawful actions against foreigners.

According to him, certain groups had illegally stopped people to demand identification documents and conduct searches, actions he described as unacceptable.

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“Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, regardless of who the perpetrators or victims are,” Ramaphosa stated.

His comments come as tensions continue rising across parts of South Africa following anti-foreigner demonstrations in cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban, where some protesters accused undocumented migrants of contributing to unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

While condemning xenophobic violence , Ramaphosa also defended his government’s tougher stance on illegal immigration, saying undocumented migration poses challenges to social stability, governance and national security.

He stated that illegal immigration places additional pressure on healthcare, housing and municipal services, particularly in poorer communities already struggling with limited resources.

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The South African leader further claimed that some employers were exploiting undocumented migrants as cheap labour instead of hiring citizens and paying legal wages.

“In a country with high unemployment, some employers are exploiting undocumented, cheaper foreign labour over hiring citizens,” he said.

Ramaphosa disclosed that South African authorities intercepted about 450,000 people attempting to enter the country illegally during the last financial year.

He added that the government was strengthening border security through the Border Management Authority and the Defence Force while also increasing workplace inspections against employers violating immigration and labour laws.

According to him, plans are underway to recruit up to 10,000 labour inspectors to enforce compliance.

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Despite defending stricter immigration enforcement, the president stressed that South Africa remains committed to African unity, regional cooperation and refugee protection.

He noted that refugees in South Africa are allowed to live freely within communities and access services such as education and healthcare.

Ramaphosa also warned against actions capable of damaging South Africa’s international reputation or weakening relations with other African countries.

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“There is no place in South Africa for xenophobia, ethnic mobilisation, intolerance or violence,” he said.