NIS shares step-by-step guide for contactless passport renewal for Nigerians abroad

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a step-by-step digital roadmap for its Contactless Passport Application System, cutting out physical embassy visits

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a step-by-step digital roadmap for its Contactless Passport Application System, cutting out physical embassy visits

The Nigeria Immigration Service has released a step-by-step guide for Nigerians abroad to renew their passports through its Contactless Passport Application System. Here's everything you need to know.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has released an updated guide for contactless passport renewal for Nigerians abroad.

Eligible applicants can complete biometric enrolment using the NIS Mobile App without visiting an embassy.

Applicants who are marked "INELIGIBLE" must book a physical appointment at their chosen embassy or high commission.

Successful applicants can track their passport application two weeks after submission through the NIS tracking portal or mobile app.

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If you've been putting off renewing your Nigerian passport because you don't want to spend hours at the embassy, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says there's now an easier option, at least for those who qualify.

The NIS has released an updated step-by-step guide showing Nigerians living abroad how to renew their passports through its Contactless Passport Application System.

The Service shared the update on its official X page on Tuesday, urging Nigerians in the diaspora to make use of the digital platform instead of going through the usual physical appointment process.

Are you in the diaspora? Renewing your Nigerian passport is now easier than ever. Swipe through for the updated step-by-step guide to the NIS Contactless Passport Application System. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/1XgiYuRCuX — Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) July 7, 2026

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According to the NIS, applicants will first need to visit the official Passport Application portal, create an account and verify their identity using their National Identification Number (NIN) and date of birth.

After filling out the application form, applicants are expected to choose the Nigerian embassy or high commission where they want their passport to be processed, upload the required documents and pay the passport application fee.

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Once that's done, they'll receive an Application ID and Reference Number, which will be needed for the next stage.

Applicants can then choose the Contactless option under the Application Status/Book Appointment section, read the instructions carefully and click "I Understand and Opt In."

The next step is downloading the NIS Mobile App, where users can log in, select Passport Application Services and proceed with Passport Biometrics Enrolment.

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Using the Application ID and Reference Number, the app will first check whether the applicant is eligible for the contactless process.

Eligible applicants will then capture their facial image, scan their fingerprints, complete a liveness verification, pay the contactless service fee and submit their biometrics—all without visiting the embassy.

However, the NIS made it clear that the contactless option won't be available to everyone.

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"If the response is INELIGIBLE, then it means the applicant should return to the landing page of the portal to book a physical appointment at the Embassy/High Commission," the Service stated.

For applicants who successfully complete the biometric enrolment through the app, there's still one final step before the passport renewal process can continue.

"Upon successful completion of biometrics via Contactless App, applicants should print-out the Application form, passport booklet payment, biometric payment, current Passport and enclose all in a self-addressed return envelope to the processing embassy selected during the application process," the Service said.

The Immigration Service also explained that applicants won't be left guessing about the status of their passport.

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"Applicants may track successful applications two weeks after submission via https://track.immigration.gov.ng or on the NIS Mobile App," the Service added.