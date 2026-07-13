₦50k WAEC/NECO hike paused as FG suspends controversial exam fee increase after Nigerians cried out

The Federal Government has stepped in to hold back its planned 82% registration fee hike for 2027 WAEC and NECO examinations, giving families a much-needed breathing space

The Federal Government has stepped in to hold back its planned 82% registration fee hike for 2027 WAEC and NECO examinations, giving families a much-needed breathing space

The Federal Government has suspended the proposed increase of WAEC and NECO registration fees to ₦50,000 for 2027 candidates after public backlash. Here's what the Ministry of Education said.

FG has suspended the proposed increase of WAEC and NECO registration fees to ₦50,000 for 2027 candidates.

The decision followed strong public backlash from parents, students and education stakeholders.

The Ministry of Education says it will consult WAEC, NECO, schools, parents and other stakeholders before making a final decision.

The proposed increase would have raised exam fees from ₦27,500 to ₦50,000, an 82% increase, but it is now officially on hold.

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The Federal Government has hit the brakes on its controversial plan to increase the registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination.

The decision comes after widespread criticism from Nigerians, parents, students, education groups and other stakeholders who described the proposed fee hike as too much, especially with the current cost of living.

In a statement released on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Education and signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the ministry confirmed that the earlier letter approving the new fees has now been withdrawn.

Press Release pic.twitter.com/erqw76Bn7p — Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) July 13, 2026

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"The Federal Ministry of Education announced that the letter conveying the proposed fee adjustment, dated 18 June 2026, has been withdrawn to allow for a comprehensive review and broader consultations with all relevant stakeholders before a final decision is taken."

According to the ministry, the proposed increase was not random. It said the cost of conducting public examinations has gone up over the years while registration fees have remained almost the same.

The ministry listed rising expenses such as transportation and logistics, security, printing of examination materials, technology, quality assurance and other operational costs as reasons behind the proposed review.

Education Minister Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa ordered the fee hike to be placed on hold, stating that the government will pursue inclusive and transparent stakeholder reviews.

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However, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has now directed that the plan be suspended until consultations are completed.

"The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, has directed that the proposal be placed on hold in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive, transparent and evidence-based policymaking."

The ministry added that the government wants to ensure that any decision affecting students and their families is properly discussed before implementation.

It also said it would meet with key stakeholders, including WAEC, NECO, state ministries of education, private and public school owners, school administrators, parents' associations, organised labour and other education stakeholders before deciding whether the fee increase should go ahead.

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Until those consultations are completed, the proposed increase will not take effect.

The controversy started after the Federal Government approved a new registration fee of ₦50,000 for WAEC and NECO candidates from 2027, up from the current ₦27,500. That represented an increase of about 82 per cent and immediately sparked outrage across the country.

The approval was contained in a June 18, 2026 letter issued by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Adeniji Ibrahim, following a request from WAEC for an upward review of examination fees.

Even before the latest suspension, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had openly opposed the proposed increase, arguing that it would place an even heavier financial burden on Nigerian families already struggling with rising living costs.