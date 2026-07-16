FULL LIST: ₦56bn university, ₦12.95bn hotel, ₦78.75m radio station, ₦5.95bn luxury duplex among 48 properties linked to former Minister of Justice, Malami forfeited to FG
A Federal High Court ordered the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former AGF Abubakar Malami.
The assets include a ₦56bn university, a ₦12.95bn hotel, a ₦78.75m radio station and a ₦5.95bn luxury duplex.
The properties are spread across Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Kebbi states.
The forfeiture followed an EFCC application and is separate from the ongoing criminal proceedings involving Malami.
The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the Federal Government.
Justice Joyce Abdulmalik delivered the ruling after granting an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which argued that the assets were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.
The ruling followed an interim forfeiture order issued earlier in the proceedings. While the EFCC initially sought the forfeiture of 57 properties, the court granted a final forfeiture order for 48 of them.
According to the report by PUNCH, the assets span Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states and include luxury residential properties, hotels, commercial buildings, a university, a radio station, an agro-allied factory and other high-value investments.
Malami has denied wrongdoing in the separate criminal proceedings against him. The forfeiture order is a civil asset forfeiture proceeding and does not amount to a criminal conviction.
Abuja properties
The forfeited properties in the Federal Capital Territory include:
A luxury duplex on Amazon Street, Maitama, with an enhanced value of ₦5.95 billion.
A two-winged storey building formerly occupied by Harmonia Hotels Limited in Area 11, Garki.
A five-storey building in Jabi operating as Meethaq Hotels Ltd, valued at ₦8.4 billion.
Terrace buildings in Asokoro District.
Meethaq Hotels Limited in Maitama, valued at ₦12.95 billion.
Property at No. 11A Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro.
Shop C82 at Citiscape-Shariff Plaza, Wuse II.
Shops A36 and B3 at Vegas Mall, Wuse II.
Property at No. 26 Babbi Drive, BUA Estate.
Property at No. 27, Efab Estate, Gwarinpa.
Plot 13, Ipent 7 Estate, Karsana.
Duplex with boys' quarters on Yalinga Street, Wuse II.
Warehouse shops B40 and B46 at Wuse Market.
Twin houses at Apo Legislative Quarters.
Kano properties
The assets in Kano include:
Property on Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA.
Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa GRA.
Zeennoor Hotel, Kabuga Satellite Town, comprising 131 rooms and valued at ₦11.2 billion.
Zeennoor Mosque.
Zeennoor Old Hotel Building.
Rayhaan Hotel, opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, valued at ₦2.24 billion.
Rayhaan Gym, valued at ₦1.225 billion.
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Kaduna property
The list also includes:
A four-bedroom bungalow with boys' quarters at Doka Crescent, Abakpa GRA, Kaduna.
Kebbi properties
Among the forfeited assets in Kebbi are:
Plaza, warehouses, laundry, commercial toilets and tanks near Birnin Kebbi Market.
One hundred hectares of land along the Birnin Kebbi–Jega Road.
A four-bedroom bungalow at Gesse Phase.
Nine three-bedroom bungalows owned by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative.
Three two-bedroom bungalows owned by the same organisation.
About 5.4 hectares of land acquired by the initiative.
Rayhaan University assets
Among the highest-valued assets ordered forfeited are those linked to Rayhaan University:
Permanent site – ₦56 billion
Temporary site – ₦37.8 billion
Third site – ₦2.45 billion
Vice-Chancellor's residence – ₦490 million
Rayhaan Agro Allied Factory
The court also ordered the forfeiture of:
Factory buildings – ₦4.2 billion
Factory machines and plant – ₦10.5 billion
Factory mosque – ₦2.45 billion
Staff quarters – ₦1.4875 billion
Bustan building – ₦3.15 billion
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Azbir Arena assets
The forfeited assets include:
Azbir Hotel – ₦10.325 billion
Printing press – ₦1.05 billion
Gallery – ₦581 million
Gardens – ₦392 million
Mosque – ₦252 million
Azbir Clothing – ₦350 million
Azbir Pharmacy and Supermarket – ₦175 million
Other Kebbi assets
Other properties covered by the order include:
Al-Afiya Energy tanker garage opposite Rayhaan University Health Centre – ₦2.45 billion
Rayhaan Security House – ₦245.7 million
Rayhaan Radio – ₦78.75 million
An uncompleted two-storey plaza opposite Central Motor Park – ₦665 million
Amasdul Oil and Gas filling station structure – ₦1.05 billion
Residential properties belonging to Abubakar Malami (SAN) in Birnin Kebbi.
Residential properties linked to Abdulaziz Malami and Abiru-Rahman Abubakar Malami at Gesse Phase II.
The assets represent some of the highest-value properties covered by the court's final forfeiture order, ranging from luxury hotels and commercial buildings to educational, industrial and residential developments across multiple states.