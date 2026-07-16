Full list: EFCC secures forfeiture of 48 properties linked to Malami.

Full list: EFCC secures forfeiture of 48 properties linked to Malami.

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FULL LIST: ₦56bn university, ₦12.95bn hotel, ₦78.75m radio station, ₦5.95bn luxury duplex among 48 properties linked to former Minister of Justice, Malami forfeited to FG

A Federal High Court has ordered the forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former AGF Abubakar Malami. See the full categorised list, including a ₦56bn university, hotels, radio station and luxury duplex.

A Federal High Court ordered the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former AGF Abubakar Malami.

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The assets include a ₦56bn university, a ₦12.95bn hotel, a ₦78.75m radio station and a ₦5.95bn luxury duplex.

The properties are spread across Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Kebbi states.

The forfeiture followed an EFCC application and is separate from the ongoing criminal proceedings involving Malami.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the Federal Government.

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Justice Joyce Abdulmalik delivered the ruling after granting an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which argued that the assets were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The ruling followed an interim forfeiture order issued earlier in the proceedings. While the EFCC initially sought the forfeiture of 57 properties, the court granted a final forfeiture order for 48 of them.

According to the report by PUNCH , the assets span Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states and include luxury residential properties, hotels, commercial buildings, a university, a radio station, an agro-allied factory and other high-value investments.

Malami has denied wrongdoing in the separate criminal proceedings against him. The forfeiture order is a civil asset forfeiture proceeding and does not amount to a criminal conviction.

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN)

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Abuja properties

The forfeited properties in the Federal Capital Territory include:

A luxury duplex on Amazon Street, Maitama, with an enhanced value of ₦5.95 billion.

A two-winged storey building formerly occupied by Harmonia Hotels Limited in Area 11, Garki.

A five-storey building in Jabi operating as Meethaq Hotels Ltd, valued at ₦8.4 billion.

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Terrace buildings in Asokoro District.

Meethaq Hotels Limited in Maitama, valued at ₦12.95 billion.

Property at No. 11A Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro.

Shop C82 at Citiscape-Shariff Plaza, Wuse II.

Shops A36 and B3 at Vegas Mall, Wuse II.

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Property at No. 26 Babbi Drive, BUA Estate.

Property at No. 27, Efab Estate, Gwarinpa.

Plot 13, Ipent 7 Estate, Karsana.

Duplex with boys' quarters on Yalinga Street, Wuse II.

Warehouse shops B40 and B46 at Wuse Market.

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Twin houses at Apo Legislative Quarters.

Kano properties

The assets in Kano include:

Property on Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA.

Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa GRA.

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Zeennoor Hotel, Kabuga Satellite Town, comprising 131 rooms and valued at ₦11.2 billion.

Zeennoor Mosque.

Zeennoor Old Hotel Building.

Rayhaan Hotel, opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, valued at ₦2.24 billion.

Rayhaan Gym, valued at ₦1.225 billion.

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Kaduna property

The list also includes:

A four-bedroom bungalow with boys' quarters at Doka Crescent, Abakpa GRA, Kaduna.

Kebbi properties

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Among the forfeited assets in Kebbi are:

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN)

Plaza, warehouses, laundry, commercial toilets and tanks near Birnin Kebbi Market.

One hundred hectares of land along the Birnin Kebbi–Jega Road.

A four-bedroom bungalow at Gesse Phase.

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Nine three-bedroom bungalows owned by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative.

Three two-bedroom bungalows owned by the same organisation.

About 5.4 hectares of land acquired by the initiative.

Rayhaan University assets

Among the highest-valued assets ordered forfeited are those linked to Rayhaan University:

Permanent site – ₦56 billion

Temporary site – ₦37.8 billion

Third site – ₦2.45 billion

Vice-Chancellor's residence – ₦490 million

Rayhaan Agro Allied Factory

The court also ordered the forfeiture of:

Factory buildings – ₦4.2 billion

Factory machines and plant – ₦10.5 billion

Factory mosque – ₦2.45 billion

Staff quarters – ₦1.4875 billion

Bustan building – ₦3.15 billion

Azbir Arena assets

The forfeited assets include:

Azbir Hotel – ₦10.325 billion

Printing press – ₦1.05 billion

Gallery – ₦581 million

Gardens – ₦392 million

Mosque – ₦252 million

Azbir Clothing – ₦350 million

Azbir Pharmacy and Supermarket – ₦175 million

Other Kebbi assets

Other properties covered by the order include:

Al-Afiya Energy tanker garage opposite Rayhaan University Health Centre – ₦2.45 billion

Rayhaan Security House – ₦245.7 million

Rayhaan Radio – ₦78.75 million

An uncompleted two-storey plaza opposite Central Motor Park – ₦665 million

Amasdul Oil and Gas filling station structure – ₦1.05 billion

Residential properties belonging to Abubakar Malami (SAN) in Birnin Kebbi.

Residential properties linked to Abdulaziz Malami and Abiru-Rahman Abubakar Malami at Gesse Phase II.