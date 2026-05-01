Asake returns with fourth studio album M$NEY, featuring DJ Snake, Tiakola and Kabza De Small

Asake drops his fourth album, M$NEY, a 13-track project featuring Tiakola, DJ Snake, and Kabza De Small, with early buzz around its sound and lyrics.

Asake releases his fourth studio album, M$NEY , a 13-track project blending Afrobeats, jazz, amapiano, orchestral, and live choral elements.

The album features collaborations with Tiakola, DJ Snake, and Kabza De Small, expanding its cross-continental sound.

Early reactions are positive, with attention also growing around the track 'Amen' and its lyrics.

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Four albums in, two Grammy nominations to his name, the most entries on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, and the most-streamed artist on Spotify Nigeria, Asake drops M$NEY, his fourth studio album released on the 1st of May via GIRAN REPUBLIC and EMPIRE.

The 13-track project is Asake's most sonically varied to date. It opens with a live choral performance (an unusual choice that immediately signals this is not going to be a straightforward Afrobeats record) and moves through orchestral arrangements, jazz-tinged strings, dance production, and amapiano before it is done.

Asake | Credit: X

Speaking on the album, Asake said: "M$NEY is a reflection of my spiritual and creative journey. Everything flows from a place of gratitude to God, and every moment that's shaped me. I stay true to myself but also weave in new creative expressions from my life experiences and personal evolution."

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Fans got their first taste of the project as far back as February 2025 with ‘Why Love’, followed by ‘Badman Gangsta’ featuring French artist Tiakola, a track built around a reimagined sample of Amerie's '1 Thing' that turned out to be one of the more interesting sonic swings of his singles run.

Then came ‘Worship’ with DJ Snake, which pushed the project into full cross-continental territory.

The full album expands on all of that. Outside the previously released singles, the album includes ‘Gratitude’, ‘Forgiveness’, and ‘Asambe’, a collaboration with South African amapiano producer Kabza De Small. It’s a pairing that will likely draw attention, given both artists' standing in their respective markets.

The album artwork was created by Iraqi-Dutch artist Arthar Jabar.

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M$NEY follows REAL Vol. 1, a joint EP Asake released in 2025 alongside Wizkid.

It is his fourth studio album overall, coming after Mr Money With the Vibe (2022), Work of Art (2023), and Lungu Boy (2024), which is still the longest-running number one album in Nigerian chart history and sits comfortably in the top 20 most-streamed Nigerian albums of all time.

Early reception online has been warm, though not without conversation. The track ‘Amen’ has generated its own separate discussion around its lyrics, one that appears to be picking up steam on social media and may well outlast the album's rollout week.

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