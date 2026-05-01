Professor Francesco Profumo - Rector of OPIT (left) and Riccardo Ocleppo - Founder of OPIT (right)

Professor Francesco Profumo - Rector of OPIT (left) and Riccardo Ocleppo - Founder of OPIT (right)

OPIT introduces new online doctorate in AI - Targets growing demand for tech leadership in Africa

The Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) has launched a Professional Doctorate in Applied Artificial Intelligence, starting in September 2026 and delivered entirely online.

This new programme is a Level 8 qualification created in response to rising demand across Africa’s leading digital economies.

The programme is particularly relevant in Africa, where rapid digital transformation and expanding technology ecosystems are driving the need for advanced AI expertise across sectors such as finance, healthcare, education, telecoms, and public policy.

Unlike traditional PhDs, which are primarily academic, OPIT’s doctorate emphasises applied research with real-world impact, equipping professionals to design and implement AI-driven solutions within their organisations. Assessment focuses not only on academic rigour but also on the practical value of research outcomes.

“In a world where knowledge evolves at an unprecedented pace, education can no longer be considered a phase of life but must be a continuous process,” says Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT. “Innovative doctoral programmes like this prepare professionals to lead technological and social change.”

The programme is designed for professionals, executives, and managers across key industries, as well as academics and researchers seeking to apply artificial intelligence in practical, applicable contexts.

“We are seeing a very clear demand across countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Cameroon, for leaders who can use AI responsibly and productively, translating technical possibilities into decisions and results,” says Riccardo Ocleppo, Founder, OPIT.

He also added that “This professional doctorate was created to fill that gap, offering a flexible pathway for working professionals. We therefore look forward to welcoming strong doctoral candidates from all these major African technological hubs.”

Applicants must hold a master’s degree in a STEM discipline. Candidates with a master’s degree in another field may also apply if they have at least five years of professional experience in areas where AI has a significant impact.

The programme also includes an intermediate exit option. From the second year, participants who choose not to continue can obtain a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Applied Artificial Intelligence.

“The challenge is not simply understanding AI, but applying it rigorously and responsibly to generate value,” says Lorenzo Livi, Associate Professor and Program Head at OPIT. “We train professionals capable of leading AI-enabled transformation while ensuring ethical and sustainable adoption.”

Applications for the premier class of the Professional Doctorate in Applied Artificial Intelligence are now open.

About OPIT

OPIT - Open Institute of Technology is a fully accredited online higher education institution recognised and accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) under both the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and the Malta Qualifications Framework (MQF). OPIT programs, therefore, hold full validity across Europe and are professionally recognised by employers.

For more info, kindly visit OPIT: https://www.opit.com/