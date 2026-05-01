Beautiful moment as Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo Bimpe welcome triplets

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe welcome triplet sons, sharing the emotional news after years of public pressure.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe have welcomed triplet sons, the actor announced on Instagram.

He described the birth as the “greatest blessing,” after years of public pressure over childlessness.

The couple, married since 2021, have built a strong Nollywood partnership with recent film success and awards.

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Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, have announced the birth of their triplet sons.

Adedimeji confirmed the news on May 1, 2026, via a video posted on his official Instagram page. The post was captioned "We've been keeping a secret," and was accompanied by an emotional statement in which the actor reflected on the past weeks leading up to the announcement.

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade

"I've been quiet… not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life. God gave me more than I prayed for: a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own. My world. My responsibility. My legacy. Alhamdulilah!" he wrote.

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The announcement confirmed that the couple welcomed three boys.

The news did not come as a complete surprise to close observers. On January 1, 2026, Adedimeji shared a new year message that many fans are now revisiting.

In the post, he wrote: "2026 is about to be our best year, baby." At the time, the message was widely read as a romantic declaration to his wife. In hindsight, many believe it may have been a reference to what the couple already knew was coming.

Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe got married in December 2021, just months after the actor revealed they began dating in March of that year.

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According to him, the relationship developed out of a long-standing friendship and years of professional collaboration, and was not something either of them had anticipated. Their traditional wedding was held on December 18, 2021, followed by an Islamic ceremony on December 22, 2021.

Lateef Adedimeji had previously spoken about the public pressure they faced over their childlessness.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Adedimeji addressed trolling directed at Mo Bimpe, including comments describing her as barren. His response at the time was: "When it is time, what will be, will be."

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The couple has since built one of Nollywood’s most admired partnerships, both on and off screen. Their 2024 historical drama, Lisabi: The Uprising, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and co-produced by Mo Bimpe, premiered on Netflix Nigeria on September 27, 2024.

The film reached number one on Netflix Nigeria's film chart within three days of its release and won three Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

Its sequel, Lisabi: A Legend Is Born, is among the titles nominated at the 12th AMVCA scheduled for May 9, 2026. Adedimeji himself earned five nominations at this year's edition, including Best Lead Actor.

Following the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from colleagues and fans. Actress Mercy Aigbe was among those who responded, writing: "To God be the glory."

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