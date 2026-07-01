Under a newly proposed UK Home Office reform, financially capable asylum seekers could be forced to repay up to £10,000 (around ₦20 million) in housing and living costs before qualifying for permanent residency

Under a newly proposed UK Home Office reform, financially capable asylum seekers could be forced to repay up to £10,000 (around ₦20 million) in housing and living costs before qualifying for permanent residency

Nigerians seeking asylum in the UK pay up to ₦20 million for housing and living expenses

The UK plans to require asylum seekers who can afford it to repay up to £10,000 in housing and support costs before qualifying for permanent residency under new immigration reforms.

The UK government wants asylum seekers who are financially able to repay up to £10,000 (around ₦20 million) in housing and living support before they can obtain permanent residency.

The repayment would become a requirement for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) under the proposed immigration reforms.

The scheme will be means-tested, with repayments made through instalments or benefit deductions, alongside safeguards to prevent financial hardship.

The government says the policy is aimed at reducing the UK's £4 billion annual asylum support bill while maintaining protection for people with genuine asylum claims.

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Asylum seekers in the United Kingdom who are financially able could soon be required to repay up to £10,000 (about ₦20 million, depending on the exchange rate) for the cost of their accommodation and financial support before they can qualify for permanent residency.

The proposal is part of a new package of immigration reforms announced by the UK Home Office as the government looks for ways to reduce the growing cost of supporting asylum seekers.

The UK Home Office announced via social media that the new repayment system will be means-tested to ensure it only targets migrants who have the financial capacity to pay.

In a statement shared on its official X account on Tuesday, the Home Office said the new policy would require migrants who can afford it to contribute towards the cost of the support they received while their asylum claims were being processed.

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“New reforms will see asylum seekers pay towards the cost of their housing and financial support.

“Migrants who can afford to are expected to have to pay around £10,000 to be eligible for settlement,” the Office wrote on its X handle.

If approved, the repayment would become one of the conditions for obtaining Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), which gives migrants the right to live and work in the UK permanently.

The government also said asylum seekers who leave the UK with outstanding repayments would be expected to clear those debts if they later wish to return.

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According to the Home Office, the repayment system will be means-tested, meaning only those who have the financial capacity will be required to pay. Eligible migrants may be allowed to repay the amount through monthly instalments or deductions from certain benefits. Officials also said safeguards would be put in place to ensure people are not pushed into financial hardship or left destitute.

The move comes as the UK government faces increasing pressure over the rising cost of the country's asylum system.

Official figures show that providing accommodation and financial support to asylum seekers currently costs British taxpayers around £4 billion every year. Ministers argue that people who eventually become financially stable after being granted protection should contribute towards those costs.

Explaining the government's position, Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood said the reforms are intended to strike a balance between offering protection to those fleeing persecution and ensuring taxpayers are not left to shoulder the full financial burden indefinitely.

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“Receiving asylum support is a right, but it is also a responsibility. Once people can contribute and repay the generosity of the British people, we expect them to do so,” she said.

The proposed reforms will now be considered by Members of Parliament before they can become law.