‘Join the US Army and thank me later’ — Nollywood star-turned-soldier Princess Chineke advises

Nollywood star turned US Army Officer Princess Chineke has encouraged people to join the US Army.

Princess Chineke encourages Nigerians to join the US Army, as it offers them another perspective on life.

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The Nollywood star and former beauty queen enlisted in the US Army in 2024.

She's among the group of Nigerian celebrities who are ditching fame to join the military.

In a post on her Instagram account, she shared a clip narrating her experience in the camp with the caption, "Good morning my neighbor, I will like more neighbors, join the US Army and thank me later."

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In a post shared two days ago on her Instagram page, the former Nollywood star said that spending time in the forest has helped change her perspective towards life.

"There is something about spending days in the forest that changes your perspective towards life, it teaches you not to take life's simplest blessings for granted.

Today, I'm grateful for a roof over my head, clean air to breathe, a warm meal, clean water, a bed to sleep in, and the comfort of being home. The things we often overlook are truly life's greatest gifts.



Every mission reminds me that gratitude isn't about having everything—it's about appreciating what we already have.

Thank You, God, for bringing me home safely."

Nollywood Star and Beauty Queen turned US Soldier

Princess Chineke went from the runways of beauty pageants, modelling for top global brands, dazzling in front of the screens, to joining the US Army.

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Hailing from Imo State and raised in Udi, Enugu State, Princess graduated from the University of Benin with a degree in Computer Science. During her time at the University, she won the Miss UNIBEN pageant, which paved the way for her to venture into the entertainment industry.

As a model, her face graced notable campaigns for major brands including Samsung, Zain, Federal Palace Hotel, Maggi, Bacchus Wine, and Mouka Foam. She also represented her state in the prestigious Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant and appeared in numerous commercials, billboards, and fashion shows.

On screen, Princess Chineke made a name for herself with notable works across TV shows and movies including Battleground, Forever in Me, Last Flight to Abuja, Super Story, Papa Ajasco, Tales of Eve, Ada Mbano, To Love a Sister, among others.

Princess Chineke posing in her US Army uniform

Despite her success in Nigeria, Princess Chineke eventually decided to relocate to the United States. She explained that the move was motivated by a desire to further her education and acquire new skills.

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Her most surprising chapter came in late 2024, when she announced that she had enlisted in the United States Army, making her the first Nollywood actress to do so.

In a 2025 interview, she admitted that the transition hasn't been easy as she sometimes misses Nollywood.