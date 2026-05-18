NAFDAC clears Bon Bread as safe after viral video sparked ₦50 million defamation lawsuit

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has declared that Food & Food Integrated Company Limited, makers of Bon Bread, is not in violation of any of its regulations, bringing a measure of resolution to a controversy that spiralled from a social media video into a police detention, a federal probe, and a ₦50 million lawsuit.

NAFDAC has cleared Bon Bread of wrongdoing after investigating a viral bread preservation video that sparked controversy online.

Laboratory tests found the bread met approved safety standards and contained no harmful substances.

The case had escalated into a ₦50 million lawsuit, police detention, and a federal consumer protection probe.

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The controversy began on April 13, 2026, when Love Dooshimaa, a 53-year-old provisions store owner in Lagos, posted a video showing a sliced loaf of bread that had remained in her shop for over two months without developing mould.

She raised general concerns about the shelf life of commercial bread and urged consumers to pay closer attention to products they purchase, deliberately avoiding mention of any specific brand or showing any packaging.

Love Dooshimaa shows the court documents as Bon Bread demands ₦50 million in damages over her ‘everlasting bread’ video.

Bon Bread's manufacturer nonetheless identified the product as theirs and moved swiftly. The company reportedly contacted Dooshimaa via direct message, demanding she delete the video by a 6 pm deadline.

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When she declined, maintaining she had not named any brand, lawyers served her with court papers demanding ₦50 million in damages for alleged reputational harm and financial losses.

The fallout did not stop there. On April 20, Dooshimaa was detained by the Nigeria Police Force at the Zone 7 Police Headquarters in Abuja following an invitation over allegations of cyberstalking, fraud, and mischief.

Bon Bread CEO speaks out on the viral bread video controversy and explains why the company decided to take legal action.

She was released around 12:30am the following day, reportedly after the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, intervened. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission also announced a probe into the matter.

It was against this backdrop that NAFDAC moved to investigate. The agency's Greater FCT directorate conducted an inspection of Bon Bread's Abuja bakery on April 20, obtaining samples from both the production facility and the open market for laboratory analysis.

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The findings were unambiguous. NAFDAC Director General Prof. Christianah Adeyeye confirmed that the preservative used, calcium propionate, was within the limits specified in the Codex Alimentarius, the globally recognised food safety standard.

NAFDAC Director General Prof. Christianah Adeyeye

The samples contained no objectionable substances, including bromate and non-nutritive sweeteners, and the company's production history showed no penalties or recalls since it began operations in 2006.

"As a result of the foregoing, the public is hereby informed that the company is not in violation of any of the agency's regulations," Adeyeye said.

The NAFDAC DG also used the statement to caution Nigerians against taking complaints about regulated products to social media before approaching the agency directly. The ₦50 million lawsuit against Dooshimaa, however, remains before the courts.

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