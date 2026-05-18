Moet & Chandon Nigeria announces Angel Obasi and Akin Faminu as its newest brand partners

The Art of the Perfect Pairing marks the beginning of a collaboration between the iconic champagne house and two of Nigeria's most compelling creative voices.

Moet & Chandon Nigeria is proud to announce Angel Obasi and Akin Faminu as its newest brand partners, under a collaboration titled The Art of the Perfect Pairing.

The partnership unites two of Nigeria's most distinctive creative talents with one of the world's most celebrated champagne houses, marking a new chapter in Moet & Chandon's presence in the Nigerian market.

Moet & Chandon Nigeria is proud to announce Angel Obasi and Akin Faminu as its newest brand partners

The announcement launches today across the channels of both talents, accompanied by a campaign film and photography suite. The campaign captures the spirit of the collaboration: two distinct visions, brought together by a shared appreciation for craft, elegance and the moments worth celebrating.

Angel Obasi and Akin Faminu were selected for their cultural relevance, creative integrity and their ability to speak with authenticity to a Nigerian audience that values both heritage and aspiration. Together, they represent a new expression of what Moet & Chandon stands for in Nigeria.

Angel Obasi and Akin Faminu were selected for their cultural relevance, creative integrity and their ability to speak with authenticity to a Nigerian audience

About Moet & Chandon

Founded in 1743 by Claude Moet, Moet & Chandon is one of the world's most celebrated champagne houses and a symbol of joie de vivre for nearly three centuries. From its home in Epernay, France, Moet & Chandon produces champagnes of extraordinary richness, elegance and maturity, the result of a unique savoir-faire transmitted from generation to generation.

Moet & Chandon is part of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury goods group. The house's most iconic expression, Moet Imperial, was created in 1869 and remains the world's most popular champagne. Today, Moet & Chandon is present in over 150 countries and continues to be the champagne of choice at the world's most celebrated occasions.