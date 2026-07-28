Big Cabal Media’s Zikoko Life Anthology returns; announces new director, the series deepens its exploration of Love, Sex, and Autonomy

Big Cabal Media is proud to announce the second edition of Zikoko Life, the anthology film series that brings Zikoko’s bold, intimate storytelling to screen and continues its exploration of love, sex, and autonomy in contemporary Nigerian life.

Launched in 2025, the first edition of Zikoko Life marked Zikoko’s first major foray into filmmaking, adapting some of its most loved editorial franchises, including Naira Life, Sex Life, and Love Life, into three short films about the realities of Nigerian womanhood. The project was praised for its clear, cohesive vision, its emotionally honest, women-centred narratives, and its ability to translate Zikoko’s signature voice from page to screen.

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Building on this reception, the second edition of Zikoko Life returns with a new slate of stories and a renewed focus on the inner lives of young Nigerians.

Created and executive produced by Anita E. Eboigbe for Big Cabal Media, the new edition is produced and showrun by Blessing Uzzi (Freedom Way, Call of My Life) for BluHouse Studios. Returning directors Dika Ofoma and Uzoamaka Power reprise their roles from the first anthology, joined by new director Kaelo Iyizoba. Uzzi also serves as screenwriter on one of the films.

This second edition centres characters who are navigating identity, desire, and autonomy under the weight of family, culture, religion, and the growing pains of youth. At its core, Zikoko Life continues to ask the questions the anthology seeks to answer about sex, love and autonomy.

The films in the second edition:

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Siraam

Siraam, written and directed by Uzoamaka Power, stars Genoveva Umeh as the titular lead. The film first premiered at the S16 Film Festival in November 2025, where it drew attention for its introspective storytelling and nuanced portrayal of a young woman negotiating love, sex, and selfhood.

With the upcoming release of the Zikoko Life anthology, Siraam reaches a wider audience as a key work in Power’s growing body of writing and filmmaking. It is a film about a woman’s journey to self-discovery, told through the lens of her relationships and the choices she makes about her body, her desire, and her future.

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Before We Fall Asleep

Before We Fall Asleep, written by Blessing Uzzi and directed by Kaelo Iyizoba, follows a couple whose union is thrown into turmoil when the core dynamics of their relationship start to shift.

Starring Tobi Bakre, Onyinye Odukoro, and Rita Edochie, the film examines how quiet resentments, unspoken fears, and changing power balances can destabilise what once felt secure.

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A Happy Ending

A Happy Ending, written and directed by Dika Ofoma, is an ode to old Nollywood, reimagined. It follows a young woman who moves to a big city to start life afresh, only to be confronted with more choices than she envisioned. It stars Ifeoma Obinwa and Ruby Okezie.

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