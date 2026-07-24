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FULL LIST: Top 10 African footballers at 2026 World Cup

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 15:10 - 24 July 2026
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Africa's Top 10 Players at 2026 World Cup: Full List.
Full list of the top 10 African footballers who impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Ismaila Sarr, Yoane Wissa, Hakimi and others.
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  • Africa had a record 10 representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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  • Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr finished as Africa’s top scorer.

  • Morocco and DR Congo produced some of the tournament’s standout players.

  • FIFA highlighted several African stars for their performances.

Africa produced some of its most memorable performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the continent sending a record number of representatives to football’s biggest tournament.

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A total of 10 African teams featured at the 2026 World Cup, with players from Senegal, Morocco, DR Congo, Algeria, Cape Verde, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and other nations making their mark on the global stage.

From goalscoring displays to midfield dominance and crucial saves, several African footballers stood out during the tournament. Based on performances highlighted by FIFA and football rankings, here are the top 10 African performers at the 2026 World Cup. 

1. Ismaila Sarr — Senegal

Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr was one of Africa’s standout performers at the tournament. The Crystal Palace forward finished as the continent’s leading scorer after scoring four goals, combining pace, direct attacking runs and finishing ability throughout Senegal’s campaign. 

2. Yoane Wissa — DR Congo

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Yoane Wissa played a key role in DR Congo’s historic World Cup appearance. The forward scored three goals and became his country’s all-time leading scorer at the World Cup, helping DR Congo make a strong impression on their return to the competition. 

3. Azzedine Ounahi — Morocco

Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi continued his impressive World Cup form after his breakout performance at Qatar 2022. He played a major role in Morocco’s midfield and added goals to his performance, including a decisive two-goal display against Canada in the knockout stage. 

4. Ismael Saibari — Morocco

At just 25, Ismael Saibari emerged as one of Morocco’s biggest attacking threats. He became the first CAF player to score in each of his three group-stage matches and finished among Africa’s highest scorers at the tournament. 

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5. Pape Gueye — Senegal

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye impressed with his energy, defensive work and attacking contribution. He scored a brace against Iraq and was named Player of the Match for his performance.

6. Ibrahim Maza — Algeria

Young Algerian midfielder Ibrahim Maza attracted attention with his technical ability and creativity. FIFA highlighted him as one of the tournament’s standout dribblers, particularly for his performances during the group stage.

7. Vozinha — Cape Verde

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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha earned recognition for his performances during the country’s first-ever World Cup appearance. His saves helped Cape Verde compete strongly on the biggest football stage. 

8. Achraf Hakimi — Morocco

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi remained one of Africa’s most influential players. The Paris Saint-Germain defender combined defensive quality, leadership and attacking support as Morocco continued their impressive World Cup journey. 

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9. Mohammed Kudus — Ghana

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Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus entered the tournament as one of Africa’s most recognised attacking talents. His ability to create chances and contribute in attack made him one of the continent’s players to watch. 

10. Amad Diallo — Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire winger Amad Diallo was among the young African talents highlighted ahead of the tournament. His creativity and attacking qualities placed him among the continent’s notable performers. 

Africa’s performance at the 2026 World Cup marked another significant moment for the continent, with players across different generations showing the depth of talent available in African football. 

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